Margo Price Says Upcoming Memoir Maybe We'll Make It Began as a 'Therapy Exercise': 'It's a Ride'

Margo Price is opening up about the pain she endured during a difficult time in her life — and why she was hesitant to lay it all out in her upcoming memoir.

During an appearance on Apple Music Country's Southern Craft Radio with Joy Williams in honor of Earth Day Friday, Price details her upcoming memoir Maybe We'll Make It, set for release in October — and PEOPLE got a first look at the conversation.

"It's really about the 10 years that my husband and I were struggling to get our foot in the door living in Nashville. And we went through a really, really rough patch. We lost one of our children when he was really young to a heart defect," Price, 39, tells the host of her husband Jeremy Ivey and their son Judah's late twin brother, Ezra. "And we went through a really tough time in our marriage obviously. Anybody who loses a child is going to be affected by that. And so it's a vulnerability hangover."

She continues, "That's what I keep telling people. It's been about my struggle with addiction and drinking. I just kind of recently have eradicated the booze from my life, which has been really great and really helpful. It's a ride. It's like I got done with it and I was like, I don't even think I want to put this out into the world. I just don't know what I was thinking. I was doing it more as a therapy exercise."

Margo Price
Margo Price

Rachel Murray/Getty Margo Price

In April 2021, the country music singer opened up about her sobriety in a personal letter for GQ. In the letter, she revealed she stopped drinking alcohol that January, calling it "the most rebellious thing I've ever done in my life."

"The longer you live, the more time you have to sit with death," Price wrote at the time. "I've been a witness to more loss than I should have seen in my early years. But I'm not afraid to die anymore. And I'm not afraid to live without the comfort of self-medicating."

Meanwhile, during the interview with Williams, Price also said deciding to move forward with the book was a difficult decision.

"As I was having just these questions about is this the right time? Should I wait longer? Am I going to make people upset? I really just tried to tell my own story and not air anyone else's dirty laundry or whatever but just really tell where I have been and where I'm coming from."

In the end, Price — who is mom to son Judah, now 12, as well as daughter Ramona, 2½ — decided to approach the release as a "turning point in her life."

"I've been here for almost four decades and I don't want to live my life for anybody else. And I don't want to have to be worried about anybody else. But of course, other people's judgment and other people trying to shame you and stuff. It hurts."

She concluded, "But I just got to connect with the people who understand what I'm doing. I need to connect with more musicians, mothers and people who have just been through the wild ride that this is and you know you just kind of set out like I like to sing, I like to share my songs and then there's all these other things that are tied to it that are very scary and very weird and that I never knew I was really signing up for."

Aside from her memoir, the singer-songwriter also discusses becoming the first female musician elected to Farm Aid's Board of Directors — something that "means a lot" to her.

Price's memoir is set to release in October. The full episode of Southern Craft Radio with Joy Williams on Apple Music Country will air Friday at 7 a.m. ET and 8 p.m. ET or anytime on demand.

