Marge Redmond, a stage and screen actress best remembered for her role as Sister Jacqueline on the 1960s sitcom “The Flying Nun,” died in February at age 95.

Her death was not made public until May, when it was announced as part of a larger in memoriam layout in the latest SAG-AFTRA quarterly magazine. Her cause of death has not been disclosed.

Born in 1924 in Cleveland Ohio, Redmond began acting as a young woman in Ohio before moving on to stage roles in New York and eventually film and TV roles in Los Angeles.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Among her film roles, she appeared in “The Trouble with Angels” and the Billy Wilder film “Fortune Cookie” in 1966, Alfred Hitchcock’s “Family Plot” in 1976, and the 1993 Woody Allen film “Manhattan Murder Mystery.”

Also Read: Larry Kramer, 'The Normal Heart' Playwright and AIDS Activist, Dies at 84

She was most often seen on television, and appeared in dozens of shows during her decades-long career. Among them were guest spots on “Matlock,” “The Munsters,” “Barnaby Jones,” “Quincy, M.E.,” “The Cosby Show,” “Ryan’s Hope,” “The Donna Reed Show,” “The Rockford Files,” “Murphy Brown,” “Mama’s Family, “The Twilight Zone,” and “Married… with Children,” among many others.

But she was best known for “The Flying Nun,” the 1967-70 sitcom starring Sally Field. Redmond played Sister Jacqueline, friend and confidante to Field’s title character, and also narrated each episode. Redmand was nominated for an Emmy after the show’s second season.

Redmond was also well known for starring in commercials for Cool Whip during the 1970s.

She married actor Jack Weston in 1950. The couple later divorced and Redmond never remarried.

THR first reported the news.

Read original story Marge Redmond, Actress Known for Playing Sister Jacqueline on ‘The Flying Nun,’ Dies at 95 At TheWrap