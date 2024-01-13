Margaritaville license plates, Jimmy Buffett highway proposed to honor late Florida singer

A Florida state Senate committee approved two bills on Wednesday to honor the legendary musician Jimmy Buffett, according to the Associated Press.

Florida is considering honoring Jimmy Buffett, a musician with significant connections in the state, by renaming State Road A1A to 'Jimmy Buffett Memorial Highway.' Legislators are also proposing to introduce Margaritaville-themed license plates that would be sold across the state, according to the AP.

Buffett died on Sept. 1, 2023, at 76 from cancer. He became well known for his hit song "Margaritaville" from the album "Changes in Latitudes, Changes in Attitudes."

Singer/songwriter Jimmy Buffett performs in Key West, Fla., in 2011. He passed away on Sept. 1, 2023, after a four-year battle with Merkel cell skin cancer.

"Margaritaville is just what Florida is all about. Jimmy Buffett is the icon of Florida. No one represents the open sun, beaches, and music more than Jimmy Buffett and Margaritaville," said Republican state Sen. Gayle Harrell, who sponsored one of the bills, according to the Associated Press.

What is the correlation between Jimmy Buffett and Margaritaville?

Buffett's hit song "Margaritaville" inspired a line of branded properties, including stores, restaurants, and resorts. The relaxing beach tune became a driving force behind the brand's success.

He opened his first Margaritaville store in Key West in 1985 and followed it two years later with a nearby Margaritaville Café. There are now over 25 restaurants worldwide, including Las Vegas, Nashville, Cleveland, New York City, Myrtle Beach, and various areas in Florida.

As for the Margaritaville-themed license plates that the Florida Senate has proposed, all proceeds will be donated to the Singing for Change charity founded by Buffett, according to the AP.

Why did the Senate choose State Road A1A?

Florida's Atlantic Coast boasts a 340-mile historic scenic highway known as State Road A1A. The main road along the Atlantic Ocean in Florida starts in Key West and ends in Callahan, passing through most towns.

This route connects State Parks, National Monuments, beaches, nature trails, boating, fishing, preserves, estuaries, and diverse people from all over America, according to ScenicA1A.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Florida license plates honoring Jimmy Buffett approved in Senate vote