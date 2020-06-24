Margarita Pracatan: Singer known for appearances on The Clive James Show dies aged 89

The singer Margarita Pracatan, best known for her appearances on The Clive James Show, has died at the age of 89.

Her daughter Maria Gorshin told Sky News her mother died on Tuesday.

The Cuban singer found success when she was booked to appear on the The Clive James Show in the 1990s.

She also appeared frequently on the the BBC Night Network and BBC Radio 2.

More recently she appeared in The Real Housewives Of New York City reality TV show in the US.

Pracatan had tweeted a video of herself singing on 12 June in which she looked happy and healthy.

She wrote in an accompanying message: "Canta y no llores - be happy! Why? It's good for your heart and your espirit!! #joy #loveyourlife #EnjoyingEverydayLife."