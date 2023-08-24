From Margaret Thatcher to UFOs: 10 things you might have missed from the Republican debate

Republican presidential candidates are introduced during the first debate of the GOP primary season hosted by Fox News - Scott Olson/Getty Images

Candidates for the Republican presidential nomination faced each other in a debate for the first time on Wednesday night.

The stage heated up in Milwaukee, Wisconsin as the candidates discussed issues from abortion to the war in Ukraine.

But there were some surprising moments that you may have missed.

Margaret Thatcher

Nikki Haley, the only woman on stage in a sea of men wearing red ties, tried to rise above the fray by comparing herself to Margaret Thatcher, the former prime minister.

“I think this is exactly why Margaret Thatcher said, ’If you want something said, ask a man. If you want something done, ask a woman,” she said.

‘Who the heck is this skinny guy with a funny last name?’

Vivek Ramaswamy, a relative political newcomer, kicked off his appearance at the debate in a bizarre way: stopping to introduce himself.

“Let me just address the question that is on everybody’s mind at home tonight – who the heck is this skinny guy with a funny last name and what the heck is he doing in the middle of the debate stage?” he said.

His comments seemed to be aimed at Barack Obama, the former president, who once described himself as a “skinny kid with a funny name”.

Vivek Ramaswamy and Nikki Haley participate in the first debate of the Republican primary season - Win McNamee/Getty Images

UFOs

Before the end of the debate, Chris Christie, the former New Jersey Governor, was quizzed on the issue of UFOs.

“I get the UFO question? Come on,” he said

Mr Christie appeared to be slightly thrown off by being the only candidate asked about the issue.

Moderator Martha MacCallum asked what Mr Christie would do as president to be open with Americans about encounters with extraterrestrials.

“The job of the president of the United States is to level with the American people about everything. The job of the president of the United States is to stand for truth,” Mr Christie said.

Mental health tests

Mike Pence was asked whether politicians should be compelled to take a mental health test.

He joked everyone in Washington DC should take a mental health test, but said Americans can make their own mind up.

Mr Ramaswamy added that he also opposes mental acuity tests.

Mike Pence (left) and Ron DeSantis on stage for the first Republican presidential primary debate at the Fiserv Forum - AFP

Classroom culture wars

The debate came alive as Ron DeSantis, the Florida Governor, turned to one of his cornerstone issues – classroom culture wars.

He spoke about his biggest moves on the issue as governor, including eliminating gender ideology and critical race theory from schools.

He said: “The decline in education is one of the major reasons why our country is in decline. We need education in this country, not indoctrination in this country.”

His comments were met with cheers by the audience.

Invade Mexico

Mr DeSantis was clear on another key issue in the debate: Invading Mexico is the only option for stopping America’s opioid epidemic in its tracks.

He pledged to send US special forces into the country to destroy fentanyl labs, disrupt cartel operations and stop the lethal drug from crossing the border.

“Yes, I will do it from Day One,” he said.

Injured outsider

North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum participated despite suffering a serious tear to his Achilles tendon while playing basketball with his staff the day before the debate.

“I’m in,” the 2024 candidate posted on social media along with a photo of him on crutches.

He told the audience “I’m from a town of 300 people. It’s a big deal to make it on this stage with all these folks.”

He added that in his home state “they were all wishing me well, and I think I took them a little too literally when they said ‘Go to Milwaukee and break a leg’”.

Doug Burgum, the governor of North Dakota, responds in the Republican presidential candidates debate - Win McNamee/Getty Images

DeSantis’s abortion story

As the debate moved onto the issue of abortion, there seemed to be no consensus on the issue – but there were some stand-out moments.

Mr DeSantis brought up a story about a woman who allegedly survived “multiple abortion attempts”.

But he did not advance a specific position on the issue.

Though he may be able to dance around it at the moment, his six-week abortion ban as governor in Florida is going to catch up with him soon.

The hit song

The debate opened with a clip of a country song from a previously unknown singer that touches on class struggle in America and has debuted at the top of the US charts.

Oliver Anthony’s Rich Men North of Richmond invokes the argument that Americans in the south and rural areas have been left behind by rich elites further north.

Mr DeSantis said the song struck such a nerve because “our country is in decline”.

Kari Lake spotted

Kari Lake, the Trump-endorsed Republican candidate for the Arizona governor, was spotted in the audience.

She is one of the so-called “election deniers” who stood by Donald Trump as he rallied against the 2020 presidential results.

Ms Lake celebrated Mr Ramaswamy’s surprising performance on Twitter.

“Vivek just killed whatever was left of Chris Christie’s political career. Bravo,” she said.