Shia LaBeouf's ex Margaret Qualley thanks FKA Twigs for speaking out about alleged abuse

Actress Margaret Qualley has reached out to singer FKA twigs for speaking out about their common ex, Shia LaBeouf. (Photo: REUTERS/Danny Moloshok)

About a month after her own breakup with Shia LaBeouf, actress Margaret Qualley has showed her support for FKA twigs for speaking out about her allegedly abusive relationship with the actor.

Qualley posted the cover photo of FKA twigs's cover for the upcoming edition of Elle magazine, where the 33-year-old singer opened up about her troubled relationship with the 34-year-old LaBeouf. The former couple started dating in 2018.

"Thank you," Qualley wrote for the post's caption.

The British singer, who was born Tahliah Debrett Barnett, filed a lawsuit against LaBeouf last year, claiming that the actor was "dangerous" and had a history of abusing women "both physically and mentally." The lawsuit alleged that LaBeouf had choked her and threatened to crash a car they were driving in together.

Qualley was dating LaBeouf when news of the lawsuit surfaced and by early January, the two had split up. While the 26-year-old actress has not said that she experienced any abuse while dating LaBeouf, her post indicates that she believes the allegations against him.

The post has received nearly 43,000 likes in less than 24 hours, with many followers thanking the actress for showing solidarity. Qualley's mother, Andie MacDowell, commented on her daughter's post, writing, "Precious girls. Beloved."

Olivia Wilde, who fired LaBeouf from her upcoming movie Don't Worry Darling back in September, seemed to be showing her support in her own subtle way as well, posting a photo that the actress sent her from Wake Up, a short film directed by Wilde which starred Qualley.

"I miss directing you, MQ. You’re a fierce and special one," Wilde wrote as the caption.

The Elle interview sees FKA twigs crediting her surviving the relationship to a "miracle."

Story continues

"I think it's luck," she told the magazine. "I honestly wish I could say that I found some strength and I saw this light. I wish I could say, '[It is] a testament to my strong character,' or 'It's the way my mother raised me.' It's none of that. It's pure luck that I'm not in that situation anymore," she said, adding that recovering from their relationship has "been the hardest thing I've ever tried to do. It's very fresh, for me, obviously. I know [this journey] is not going to be perfect. But I hope if I can make little steps, and people can see me taking my life back, it will inspire them."

LaBeouf initially responded to her claims by issuing a statement to the New York Times where he apologized and admitted that he had been "abusive to myself and everyone around me for years" while maintaining that many allegations were "not true." Twigs said that the apology was an example of the type of "gaslighting" she experienced during their relationship.

"It reminds me of some of the gaslighting I experienced when I was with him," she told CBS's Gayle King last week. "This taking some of the blame, but not all of it, and then denying it."

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: