Margaret Qualley Set to Play Amanda Knox in Hulu Limited Series Produced by Knox Herself

Qualley, Knox and Monica Lewinsky are listed as executive producers for the Hulu series — which could mirror 'The Act' and 'The Dropout' in true crime reenactments

Jemal Countess/Getty; Oli Scarff/Getty Margaret Qualley (left) and Amanda Knox

Margaret Qualley has been cast as Amanda Knox.

On Thursday, new details about the upcoming Hulu limited series detailing the story of Knox emerged via Variety. The outlet confirmed that Qualley, 29, will play the lead in the project, while Knox, 36, will serve as a producer.

Knox was twice acquitted on the murder charges after the death of her study abroad roommate in Italy in 2007 and has long maintained her innocence. The series is “based on the true story of how Knox was wrongfully convicted for the murder of her roommate Meredith Kercher and her 16-year odyssey to set herself free,” per Variety.

Hulu has ordered eight hour-long episodes, though a premiere date has not yet been set. In addition to Knox, Qualley will executive produce the series beside Monica Lewinksy.

Other producers include KJ Steinberg, Warren Littlefield, Lisa Harrison, Ann Johnson, and Graham Littlefield of The Littlefield Company and Chris Robinson via Knox Robinson Productions.

Lou Rocco/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Amanda Knox on 'Good Morning America' in 2016.

Related: Man Who Killed Meredith Kercher, Amanda Knox's Roommate in Italy, Is Freed from Prison

Knox’s true crime-to-screen story won’t be the only time Hulu dives into a controversial case. The network previously covered the story of Gypsy Rose Blanchard in The Act, which saw Joey King portraying a teen Blanchard, who was a victim of Munchausen by Proxy at the hands of her mother.

Hulu also found success with The Dropout, a fictionalized version of Elizabeth Holmes' life and the start of her company Theranos, with Holmes played by Amanda Seyfried.

Qualley is known for roles in Maid, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood, The Leftovers and Novitiate among other appearances. She recently married Bleachers lead and pop music producer Jack Antonoff.

Oli Scarff/Getty Amanda Knox at Perugia's Court of Appeal in 2011.

Related: A Brief Guide to the Amanda Knox Legal Saga

As for Knox, this isn’t the first time her story has been told on screen.

Story continues

She sat down for a self-titled, documentary-length interview with Netflix in 2016 to recount her nightmare of a study abroad trip, which resulted in the murder of her roommate, Kercher. Knox’s romantic relationship with Raffaele Sollecito — an Italian man who was also prosecuted for the murder — was highlighted in the series, as well as Knox’s claims of innocence.

Eventually Rudy Guede was convicted for Kercher’s murder, and spent 13 years in an Italian prison for the crime.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Lifetime also captured the long legal rollercoaster in Amanda Knox: Murder on Trial in Italy, which premiered in 2011.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.