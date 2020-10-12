Margaret Nolan, iconic 'Goldfinger' gold-painted model, Beatles' 'A Hard Day's Night' star, dies at 76

Margaret Nolan, the actress and model best known for her role in the 1964 Bond film "Goldfinger" and The Beatles classic "A Hard Days Night," has died. She was 76.

Director Edgar Wright said on Sunday it was his "sad duty" to announce the passing of the "magnificent" Nolan, his friend and recent collaborator.

"She was the middle of Venn diagram of everything cool in the 60's; having appeared with the Beatles, been beyond iconic in Bond," Wright tweeted.

Wright tweeted a current picture with Nolan, who will appear in a "small role" in his upcoming film "Last Night in Soho."

"She was so funny, sharp and, as you might imagine, full of the most amazing stories," Wright wrote. "I’m so glad I got to know her. My heart goes out to her family and all that loved her. She will be much missed."

It's my sad duty to report that actress and artist, the magnificent Margaret Nolan has passed away. She was the middle of Venn diagram of everything cool in the 60's; having appeared with the Beatles, been beyond iconic in Bond and been part of the Carry On cast too. 1/4 pic.twitter.com/YaEaWDmLt2 — edgarwright (@edgarwright) October 11, 2020

Nolan was born on Oct. 29, 1943, in Somerset, England. Growing up in London, she got her start as a model. She acted in TV shows and theater productions before landing the small but memorable role of Grandfather's Girl in Casino in The Beatles' "A Hard Day's Night."

In July 1964, Nolan played Dink, 007 James Bond’s masseuse opposite Sean Connery in "Goldfinger." Nolan earned film immortality appearing in the "Goldfinger" title sequence (along with posters, records and books), her body painted entirely in gold and wearing a gold bikini.

Shirley Eaton played the gold-painted Bond girl in the film.

Nolan also appeared in several films in the British "Carry On" series. She is survived by sons Luke O’Sullivan and Oscar Deeks, who is a cinematographer.

