Margaret Howell RTW Spring 2021

The revisions to this rich collection of laid-back, classic items are often so subtle, it’s difficult to tell where one season ends and another begins. Margaret Howell and her team are always quietly tweaking and renewing the offer, commissioning new fabrics and colors from long-time suppliers, and subtly adjusting proportions on the spare, roomy separates for which this collection is known.

Newness this time came in the form of sailor trousers that hugged the hips; mannish styles with thick belt loops and pleats; and wide-leg culottes, some worn with chunky sweater vests tucked into the waist.

Roomy shirtdresses came in dark yarn-dyed fabrics, while a boxy silk-and-cotton shirt with a wide placket at the front had a youthful edge. The palette was classic, earthy Howell, with myriad shades of stone and sand, as well as chocolate, olive and navy blue. Howell continued working with Barbour this season, putting an urban spin on the latter’s classic, featherweight Ventile jacket.

Men’s wear was done in a similar spirit to women’s, with maritime flair and generous silhouettes. Tailored pieces were soft: Trousers came with drawstrings or chunky cuffs, while shirts were quirky – with asymmetrical pockets – and handknit sweaters with a military feel were drawn from the brand’s archive.

