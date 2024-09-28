Maresca shares surprise Chelsea player has emerged as a leader in the dressing room

Enzo Maresca has revealed he’s very happy with Tosin Adarabioyo and highlighted the defender as one of the leaders in the squad.

Adarabioyo was Chelsea’s first signing of the summer and arrived on a free transfer from neighbours Fulham to help bolster the club’s defensive ranks following the departure of Thiago Silva.

The 27-year-old brings much needed height to Chelsea’s backline, which will help in both boxes as well as a wealth of Premier League experience.

Maresca impressed by Tosin Adarabioyo

Adarabioyo has had limited opportunities in the Premier League so far this season, but impressed when he came off the bench against Bournemouth.

With issues at right back he was handed his first league start for the Blues against West Ham and he impressed many with his calm and composed performance.

It appears Adarabioyo has settled into his new surroundings well and some have even said he should keep his place in the team against Brighton on Saturday afternoon.

He was given the night off against Barrow which suggests he’s very much part of the first team plans, although it would come as a surprise if Maresca changed his first choice pairing of Wesley Fofana and Levi Colwill after just five games.

Adarabioyo has impressed since arriving at Chelsea this summer. (Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images)

However, if the former Fulham man keeps performing well when handed opportunities he will give Maresca a selection headache.

The Italian has revealed he’s very happy with Adarabioyo and that he is one of the leaders in the Chelsea squad, which is impressive considering he only arrived this summer.

“Very impressed. I know Tosin since City. Very impressed with him, the way he has behaved on and off the pitch,” he told reporters.

More Stories / Latest News

Maresca shares surprise Chelsea player has emerged as a leader in the dressing room

28th Sep 2024, 07:55am

Enzo Maresca highlights the one aspect of his game Moises Caicedo can do much better in

28th Sep 2024, 07:25am

Maresca shares what he’s really excited about ahead of Brighton game

28th Sep 2024, 06:55am

“He is one of the leaders in the dressing room. We are very delighted and very happy with him.”

Adarabioyo’s next opportunity is likely to come in the Europa Conference League against Gent on Thursday night, but he’s certainly surprised a few people with his start to the season and Chelsea will be hoping that continues throughout the campaign.