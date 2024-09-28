Maresca shares what he’s really excited about ahead of Brighton game

Enzo Maresca has revealed he’s “very excited” by the prospect of being able to play Romeo Lavia and Moises Caicedo together.

The Blues have endured a good start to the season and currently have ten points from their first five games, which leaves them fifth in the table.

Chelsea have won all their away games this season and will be hoping to record their first league win of the season at Stamford Bridge against Brighton on Saturday afternoon.

Maresca excited to play Lavia and Caicedo together

The quality and amount of options in Chelsea’s squad, particularly in attack is well documented but the Blues also boast a wealth of depth in their midfield ranks.

In Lavia, Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez, Maresca has arguably three of the most exciting midfield players in Europe at his disposal.

Unfortunately due to injury Lavia has hardly featured for Chelsea since arriving from Southampton last summer, but he showed his quality in pre-season and against Manchester City.

The expensively assembled trio have only started once together, on the opening day of the season against City before Lavia picked up another injury which he should return from against Brighton.

Lavia will be hoping to establish himself as a key part of Chelsea’s midfield. (Photo by Premier League / Julian Finney/GettyImages)

Caicedo has had a brilliant start to the season and put in arguably his best performance of his Chelsea career last weekend against West Ham.

Chelsea fans would love to see more of Caicedo and Lavia playing together and Maresca himself admitted that prospect is something he’s excited by.

“I’m very excited thinking that soon we can have Moi and Romeo both fit and 100% because both of them fit playing in that position, they can give us a lot,” he told reporters as cited on X.com.

“They can compete (for the same position) and they can play together for sure.”

Supporters will be hoping Lavia can stay fit after his latest injury issue because in the small sample of games he’s played he looks like a real talent and can certainly establish himself as a key part of Chelsea’s midfield.