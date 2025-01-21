Maresca reiterates his “intention” to keep out of favour star, with Chelsea now in a difficult position

Enzo Maresca has reiterated that it’s his intention to keep Kieran Dewsbury-Hall this month, but admitted anything can happen in January.

The Blues ended their five game winless run with a 3-1 win against Wolves on Monday night at Stamford Bridge thanks to goals from Tosin Adarabioyo, Marc Cucurella and Noni Madueke.

The win took Chelsea back into the top four and moved them two points ahead of Newcastle and Manchester City, with the Blues travelling to the Etihad on Saturday evening.

Maresca reiterates his intention to keep Dewsbury-Hall

With the January window in full swing the Blues are trying to move a number of players on this month, but so far no one has left Stamford Bridge.

Having only joined last summer for £30m from Leicester Dewsbury-Hall has been one of the players linked with a move away, with West Ham said to be interested in the midfielder.

The 26-year-old has found life tough in west London and his game time, especially in the Premier League has been limited, although he’s fared better in the Conference League and has scored twice in that competition.

Dewsbury-Hall started his first league game of the season against Wolves. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

However, Dewsbury-Hall was handed his first Premier League start against Wolves given injuries to Enzo Fernandez and Romeo Lavia, despite Chelsea reportedly being open to an exit.

The former Leicester man put in a solid performance in what was his first appearance for the Blues in 2025 and given the lack of depth midfield at this point, he could have an important role to play over the coming weeks.

Speaking after the game Maresca once again reiterated his intention to keep Dewsbury-Hall, but stopped short of guaranteeing he would stay at the club.

“We are not going to take a decision on Kiernan because of Romeo and Enzo,” Maresca told his post-match press conference.

“They are injured, absolutely. I said already, a few days ago or weeks ago, that the intention is to keep Kiernan but then because we are in January anything can happen.”

Given the injury news on Fernandez and Lavia it appears Dewsbury-Hall could be in line to start against City this weekend, and with the Blues looking like they aren’t going to recall Lesley Ugochukwu or Andrey Santos they can’t really afford to the midfielder leave.