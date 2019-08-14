Marengo wins Stage 2 of Tour of Utah as Craddock takes lead

LOGAN CITY, Utah (AP) -- Umberto Marengo surged out of a late breakaway with about 100 meters to go Tuesday to win Stage 2 of the Tour of Utah, while Lawson Craddock was second and gained enough time to take the overall lead.

The stage took riders 87 miles, but it figured to end in a group sprint because of the five laps around downtown Logan City. Everything changed when a group of favorites got loose of the peloton.

Sebastian Schonberger made the first move on the final lap, but Craddock reacted to bring him back, and that gave Marengo an opening to sprint to the line with room to spare.

Craddock's finish coupled with time bonuses moved him into first place by six seconds over Stage 1 winner James Piccoli and Joao Almeida, who rounded out the top five on Tuesday.

The race continues Wednesday with a brutal 84-mile climb from Brigham City to Powder Mountain. The field will end up climbing more than 7,300 feet in total elevation on the day.