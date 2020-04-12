Maren Morris Spent Her 30th Birthday Social Distancing with 2-Week-Old Son Hayes: 'Thriving'

Maren Morris rang in a new decade of her life with her baby boy by her side.

On Saturday, the country singer celebrated her 30th birthday and shared a sweet photo with her newborn son Hayes Andrew, whom she shares with her husband Ryan Hurd.

“Thirty, social distancing and thriving, ✨💖,” the new mom captioned the heartwarming post on Instagram.

Hurd, 33, also celebrated his wife’s birthday with two posts of his own on social media. One featured Morris cuddled up to their 2-week-old son in bed while the other shared a throwback image of the couple backstage and enjoying a drink.

“30 looks beautiful on you, MM. Happy Birthday from me and your almost 3 week old birthday present. We are so proud to be yours!” Hurd wrote alongside the first post.

“I realize how stupid I look in this photo, but I can’t wait to have a proper party for Maren’s birthday. We were supposed to have it in Vegas and then in Nashville, but as babies and pandemics would have it, we are a party of 3,” the dad of one captioned his second post.

“Rest assured, these two party heroes will be back to drink every damn margarita we see when this is all over,” he added. “She hasn’t complained once. She’s wise beyond her 30 years, thoughtful and comfortable in her own skin. It has been an amazing few weeks, and I can’t wait to give them the celebration she deserves. Drink one for us today!! Also, thanks for this moment @alexmferrari.”

Hurd and Morris tied the knot in 2018 in an outdoor ceremony in Nashville. The couple welcomed their first child together on March 23.

They announced their new arrival with a gallery of photos on Instagram captioned “Love of our lives.” In one of the sweet photos, Morris could be seen holding her sleeping son while in a hospital bed, while another photo showed Hurd smiling while holding baby Hayes.

Shortly after announcing the birth of her son, the “Bones” singer opened up about her difficult delivery. She revealed that she endured “30 hours of labor” that “ended with an emergency c-section.”

“Not what we planned but I learned pretty quickly that night that having a plan for bringing a human into the world is a fool’s errand,” Morris wrote in an impassioned Instagram post. “All that mattered was that he got here safely.”

“Having him in the middle of a global health crisis was also not in the baby prep books, but here we are,” continued the star, referring to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic. “Holding him and healing my body in a maternity ward that’s eerily quiet from us not being allowed visitors or family at this time, but strangely serene.”

“All we hear are monitors beeping and the coos of our infant son,” Morris wrote. “Maybe the sound of the 100th episode of The Office @ryanhurd and I have binged while in here.”

Morris went on to express the couple’s “admiration” for her medical team, including “the doctors, nurses + healthcare professionals that took care of Hayes & me during our stay” — an amount of gratitude that “cannot be measured in this post.”

“They risked their health every day to make sure ours was okay. I can’t think of anything more selfless than that,” the “GIRL” hitmaker continued in her caption.

“The world is changing before our eyes and so am I. That’s been a peaceful thing to cling to during these uncertain times. Thinking of you all. 🖤,” she concluded.