Maren Morris Reveals Why She Isn't Performing at the CMT Awards Tonight

Fans were thrilled when they found out that country superstar Maren Morris would be performing at the 2021 CMT Music Awards on Wednesday, June 9. However, on Tuesday (the day before the show), Maren announced that she would not be attending, leaving many to wonder what happened and where she will be instead.

According to People, Maren posted on her Instagram Stories that she is unable to attend the show due to a scheduling conflict, although she didn't provide any specifics. "Due to a scheduling conflict, I will not be performing at the CMT Music Awards on Wednesday," she reportedly wrote. "I know @jpsaxe will slay it and I am so excited for his album to come out soon!"

Maren was supposed to perform "Line by Line," with JP Saxe, instead it was announced that Ingrid Andress will be taking her spot.

Folks were of course disappointed with the news, but that's all the more reason to cast your vote for Maren, who is nominated for four awards this evening, including Video of the Year for “Better Than We Found It” and “Chasing After You," which is a collaboration with her husband Ryan Hurd.

Maren isn't the only singer to abruptly pull out of the show, Gabby Barrett, who is also nominated and was set to perform with Lady A and Carly Pearce, also announced she wouldn't be attending due to personal reasons.

"I’m really sad to share that because of personal circumstances I won’t be able to perform with @ladya and @carlypearce on Wednesday at the @cmt Music Awards! I’ll be rooting for you guys and all of the incredibly talented nominees and performers!"

Although we'll miss Maren and Gabby, we know the CMT Awards will still be a hit, and we wish them all the luck with their nominations!

