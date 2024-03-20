Maren Morris Rallies Behind Beyoncé's Country Music Remarks With 3 Fiery Words

Maren Morris wants to make it clear that she has Beyoncé’s back.

The singer-songwriter, who got her start in country music, threw her support behind Beyoncé after she revealed on Tuesday that her new highly anticipated country music album was spurred by an experience she had years ago where she did not “feel welcomed.”

“And it was very clear that I wasn’t,” she wrote in the caption of an Instagram post promoting the upcoming album, titled “Cowboy Carter.” “But, because of that experience, I did a deeper dive into the history of Country music and studied our rich musical archive.”

Morris responded to Beyoncé’s statement, writing in the comments section of the post, per People: “Drag them, Queen.”

Many fans of Beyoncé, who is set to release “Cowboy Carter” on March 29, believe that the singer’s Instagram post was referencing her 2016 performance at the CMA Awards.

Beyoncé memorably performed her country song, “Daddy Lessons,” alongside The Chicks during the ceremony. The performance, however, drew racist backlash from some country music fans who were angry that the “Break My Soul” singer was featured at the show.

“The criticisms I faced when I first entered this genre forced me to propel past the limitations that were put on me,” Beyoncé wrote elsewhere in the caption, adding, “This ain’t a Country album. This is a Beyoncé album.”

Morris has called out racism, mysogynyand LGBTQ discrimination in the country music industry before.

In 2022, the “I Cant Love You Anymore” singer called Brittany Aldean, the wife of country star Jason Aldean, an “Insurrection Barbie,” after she made transphobic comments on Instagram.

Last year, Morris told The Los Angeles Times that she was stepping back from parts of the country music industry that fueled “misogynist and racist and homophobic and transphobic” atmospheres, particularly following Donald Trump’s presidency.

She later clarified on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” that she wasn’t walking away from the genre altogether, but instead that she was “leaving behind the toxic parts of it.”

Last month, Morris told E! News why she was excited about Beyoncé’s upcoming album.

“I feel like she’s always been genre-less, but I think the leaning into country elements and sort of reclaiming country music back to Black people because they created the genre is such a statement,” she said.

