Maren Morris Pays Tribute to "Amazing Black Women That Pioneered" Country Music at CMAs

Maren Morris took home female vocalist of the year at the CMA Awards on Wednesday night, and used her acceptance speech to make an important statement. After thanking a handful of people, the 30-year-old singer took a moment to pay tribute to all the incredible Black female artists in country music. "There are some names in my mind that I want to give recognition to because I'm just a fan of their music and they are as country as it gets, and I just want them all to know how much we love them back," she said before shouting out Linda Martell, Yola, Mickey Guyton, Rissi Palmer, Brittney Spencer, and Rhiannon Giddens.

She continued, "There are so many amazing Black women that pioneered and continue to pioneer this genre and I know they're going to come after me, they came before me, but you've made this genre so, so beautiful. I hope you know that we see you. Thank you for making me so inspired as a singer in this genre."