'Girl, BYE': Maren Morris hits back at body-shaming critics over 'distasteful' new photo

Maren Morris. Images via Instagram/Getty Images.

Maren Morris is receiving praise for expertly shutting down her body shaming trolls.

On Tuesday, the Grammy award-winning country singer took to Instagram ahead of her appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” to show off her camera-ready look.

Morris shared a photo of herself wearing a $620 blue Pia dress by Cult Gaia, which featured strategically placed cut-outs and metal grommet details, golden-hued eye-shadow with a bold wing eyeliner and soft, nude lip.

The 30-year-old “Bones” singer tagged hair stylist Marwa Bashir in her post, and shared two photos with the caption, “wavy.” The fresh, summery look was a hit with Morris’s fans, however there were some who criticized the star for her choice in ensemble.

“Wavy hair as the camera is only on your tits. Yes, it’s distasteful for sure. Come on if your caption reads wavy hair maybe keep the focus on the hair , or perhaps make the caption big boob?” one disapproving follower wrote. “Just saying like holy cow. Everything in this world doesn’t make sense anymore, clearly these littles don’t have much to look up to either.”

Morris, who welcomed her first child with husband Ryan Hurd in March, did not hold back when it came to her critic.

“Girl BYE,” Morris replied. “Don’t let my boobs knock you on the way out.”

Morris with husband, singer-songwriter Ryan Hurd. (Photo by Mickey Bernal/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

Morris’s fans were quick to jump to defend the new mother, who welcomed her first child, Hayes, in March. While the singer told a follower her curves were “temporary,” others encouraged the new mom to feel proud of her body.

“Girl, show off those baby feeding machines!” one follower wrote, while another called her changing body “one of the perks of motherhood.”

During her appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” Morris told host Andy Cohen that it’s been difficult to deal with the amount of online scrutiny she faces as a new mother.

“Anyone who is a mother who is shaming another mother, obviously I think it comes from a deep insecurity in your own motherhood that you feel like you need to criticize someone else- especially someone who is brand new at this. We all feel like we suck in the beginning anyways,” Morris told Cohen.

The singer revealed the mom-shaming has caused her to rethink sharing photos of her son, Hayes, on social media.

“I’m going to be a little more private about him,” Morris added. “I can take someone saying that my music sucks or that I’m ruining country music, but for some reason, the mother card I just can’t emotionally handle right now.”

