Maren Morris gave birth to her first child, and his name has a special meaning

Congratulations are officially in order for Maren Morris and her husband, Ryan Hurd. The couple just welcomed their first child, sharing the news—and the stunning first photos of Baby Hurd—with fans on their Instagram pages.

The country star announced she was pregnant with a baby boy last October. Since then, she’s shared so many sweet photos and milestones throughout her pregnancy with her fans, along with performing and gearing up for a summer tour. And at long last, the pair welcomed him into the world, sharing a slew of snapshots of their first moments as parents on his birthday, March 23rd.

First things first, Morris shared his full name, Hayes Andrew Hurd, calling him the “love of our lives,” and our hearts are fully melting.

Not only is his name unique and adorable, it has a truly touching meaning. His middle name, Andrew, seems to be in honor of Hurd’s late brother, who died in a car accident when he was just 16 years old.

The new dad, also a country crooner, shared his own photo announcing baby Hayes’ birth, and it’s simply too cute for words.

Morris first met Hurd back in 2013 in a songwriting session, and the couple became friends before they began dating in December 2015. Of their romance, Morris told People, “We had been friends for only a couple of years, but there was always this writing chemistry in the room, and eventually, the timing of it was undeniable. We had such a foundation built off writing so many songs over the years that we were like, ‘Why are we avoiding this?'”

They got engaged in July 2017 before tying the knot on March 24, 2018. And just a day shy of their two-year wedding anniversary, they became a family of three.

We’re sending so many congratulations to the couple on their beautiful new addition. It’s exactly the dose of happy we need in this moment.