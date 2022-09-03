Maren Morris Flips Narrative On Tucker Carlson’s ‘Lunatic’ Remark & Raises $100K For Trans Orgs

Maren Morris has turned an insult from Tucker Carlson into an opportunity to raise funds that help people in the transgender community. The Grammy award-winning singer and songwriter got into the Fox News host’s radar after an online feud with digital influencer Brittany Aldean, wife of country singer Jason Aldean.

Brittany shared a video on Instagram where she showcased herself before and after getting her makeup and hair done. Although the video is not controversial, it was the caption that landed her in hot water.

“I’d really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life,” she posted.

The Voice alum Cassadee Pope alluded to Brittany’s social media post and tweeted the following: “You’d think celebs with beauty brands would see the positives in including LGBTQ+ people in their messaging. But instead here we are, hearing someone compare their ‘tomboy phase’ to someone wanting to transition. Real nice.”

Morris replied to Pope’s tweet saying, “It’s so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie.”

It’s so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie. — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) August 26, 2022

Morris’ tweet triggered conservatives and Carlson booked Brittany to appear on his primetime show. It was during this interview that Carlson referred to Morris as a “lunatic.” The “Make You Say” singer then poked fun at the remark made by the television host and shared a meme with a Tucker Carlson Tonight chyron that read “Lunatic country music person.”

However, Morris didn’t stop there and used the opportunity to make a positive impact on the controversy and raise money for transgender organizations. Morris is selling a t-shirt online that uses the phrase that Carlson and Brittany use as well as a crisis hotline. All the proceeds from the sale of the top would be split between Trans Lifeline and the GLAAD Transgender Media Program.

Morris gave an update to fans on Saturday, September 3, and claimed to have raised “over $100k” in less than a day.

“Have a great Labor Day weekend, lunatics,” Morris added.

Over $100K raised. Have a great Labor Day weekend, lunatics. 🌈https://t.co/Xtru7LgHIP — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) September 3, 2022

