Maren Morris endorses Joe Biden in passionate video message: ‘It’s time we tell someone that he’s fired’

With Election Day just a week away, more and more celebrities are speaking up about their political views — from Kirstie Alley’s announcement that she’ll vote for President Donald Trump a second time to Dave Bautista’s appearance in a new campaign ad for Joe Biden.

The former vice president is also getting Maren Morris’s vote, according to a passionate new video message the country singer shared for Sunday’s “I Will Vote” concert. Titled, simply, “America,” the video shows Morris outlining her hopes for a more civil and inclusive future for her infant son.

“Coming from a Southern family with a conservative background, throughout my childhood I was always taught to treat people with respect and dignity, no matter their race, their religion, their sexual orientation and, yes, even their political party. But like a lot of us, I’ve been in perpetual shock watching what’s happened to our country these last few years.

“We’ve been divided and pitted against one another,” the Highwomen member continues. “We’ve seen the forces of hatred not just reserved for the awkward Thanksgiving dinner conversation with a crazy relative once a year, but out in the open, encouraged and supported by the president of the United States.”

She went on to share how becoming a mom, to now-7-month-old son Hayes, this year pushed her to fight for a future that's less divisive.

“As a new mom, I recognized quickly so many things in me that had changed,” Morris says as footage of her playing with her baby boy, whose father is country singer and songwriter Ryan Hurd, rolls. “It wasn’t about just me anymore; it was about him, and all of our children’s futures in this country. What will they make of this moment 20 years from now?”

The singer then explains that she wrote her new single, “Better Than We Found It,” in response to being “overcome by this premise of creating something worth leaving behind.” Footage from the song’s music video plays throughout her election message.

Better Than We Found It, the video. Grateful for everyone in the video who told their story & for @gabwoodland for sharing them so beautifully. ✨💕 https://t.co/3BszEcFF2h pic.twitter.com/0wofH7MGEh — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) October 2, 2020

“Now, I live in the world of country music, which has always been about telling the truth,” she says. “And just like I believe that country music is for everyone, so is this country.

“This song is for the immigrants who call our country home, yet are made to feel as if they aren’t welcome; our LGBTQIA community who are seeing their basic human rights sit on the chopping block of this election’s outcome; and Black Americans who are simply asking to have their humanity matter like everyone else, yet fear for their lives when they go for a jog, or even go to sleep in their own bed,” Morris shares, as members of those communities appear on-screen. “And it’s about those of us who have the civic responsibility to do everything we can to make our country better by saying, ‘We are better than this.’ It isn’t a punishment; it’s a plea.”

The 30-year-old then reveals that she voted early for Biden and running mate Sen. Kamala Harris, as well as “Democrats down the ticket” in her adopted state of Tennessee, “because we need leadership that is kind, compassionate and that cares. Leadership that will unite us, to overcome this pandemic, to put us back to work again, end systemic racism and work every day to ensure we leave this world to our kids in. better shape than we found it.”

Morris wraps up her message by urging fans to make a voting plan.

“It’s time we tell someone that he’s fired,” she says, referencing Trump’s famous catchphrase from The Apprentice, “and let’s elect a president and vice-president who believe in the best of what America can be, and who will work every day to ensure that we, once again, stand united — because divided we fall.”

While her Biden endorsement did get some push-back online from followers who prefer Trump, the response appears to be mostly positive. Fellow musicians Mickey Guyton, Brothers Osborne and Cassadee Pope were among those cheering her on, while country favorite LeAnn Rimes wrote, “This is beautiful, Maren.”

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: