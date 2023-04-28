Marelle Sturrock: Body recovered from Mugdock Reservoir formally identified as David Yates

The body of a man recovered by officers investigating the death of a pregnant teacher has been formally identified as her partner David Yates.

Police Scotland officers made the discovery at Mugdock Reservoir on Thursday.

The search was under way for Yates, 36, after Marelle Sturrock, 35, was found dead in a property in Glasgow's Jura Street on Tuesday morning.

A murder investigation was opened into her death and officers have said there is nothing to suggest anyone else was involved. Ms Sturrock was 29 weeks pregnant and her unborn baby did not survive.

On Friday afternoon, a force spokesperson said: "The body of a man recovered yesterday following searches of Mugdock Reservoir has now been formally identified as 36-year-old David Yates.

"His death is not being treated as suspicious."

Yates's white Seat Ateca was discovered at Mugdock Country Park nine miles away on Tuesday, sparking a major police search.

Police divers were spotted at the East Dunbartonshire park and parts of the reservoir was taped off, with officers standing guard.

A Police Scotland spokesperson added: "An investigation remains ongoing, however, there is nothing to suggest anyone else was involved in her death.

"Reports will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.

"Officers continue to provide specialist support to both families at this incredibly difficult time."

Ms Sturrock was from the Scottish Highlands but moved to Glasgow when she was 17 to pursue a career in the performing arts.

She later became a primary school teacher after completing her postgraduate diploma in education.

Parents and carers of pupils at Sandwood Primary School in Glasgow, where Ms Sturrock worked, were told of her death in a letter on Wednesday.

Paying tribute later, headteacher Fiona Donnelly described Ms Sturrock as a "lovely, kind, diligent and considerate person who loved and made time for everyone".

She added: "We are a school community in mourning and are devastated by the tragic news of her death and pass on our deepest condolences to her family and friends as we all come to terms with our loss."