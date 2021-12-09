Marel: Sustainability – Capital Markets Day 360° mini-series

Please find attached the presentation from today’s CMD 360° Sustainability event.

This year, Marel is hosting a series of virtual Capital Markets Day events where Marel leadership joined by experts and customers will provide a 360° insight into how Marel delivers growth — globally, digitally and sustainably.

Today, 9 December 2021 at 2pm GMT, Marel will be hosting its fifth Capital Markets Day event with investors and market participants. This is the final virtual event in the 360° mini-series throughout November and December, each centered around a specific theme.

The theme of today’s event is “Sustainability” where Chief Executive Officer Arni Oddur Thordarson, Director of Sustainability and Community Engagement Thorsteinn Kari Jonsson and Managing Director of Innovation, CSR and IR at our customer Brim Greta Maria Gretarsdottir, will give insights into how Marel, with its significant innovation investments and close partnership with its customers, contributes to ensure sustainable, safe and healthy food to the fast-growing population, within the limits of our planet.

Sign up here. The event will be recorded and available on marel.com/cmd360 along other past events in the 360° mini-series.

Marel’s CMD 360° mini-series

7 October – Virtual site visit to Marel in Iceland and customer Brim

11 November – Growth

18 November – Global reach

2 December – Digitalization

9 December – Sustainability

Investor Relations

For further information, please contact Marel Investor Relations via email ir@marel.com or tel. +354 563 8001.

Media Relations

For media inquiries, please contact Marel Media Relations via email globalcommunications@marel.com or tel. +354 563 8200.

About Marel

Marel (NASDAQ: MAREL; AEX: MAREL) is a leading global provider of advanced food processing equipment, systems, software and services to the poultry, meat and fish industries. Marel has around 7,000 employees in over 30 countries. In 2020, Marel delivered EUR 1.2 billion in revenues, and invests around 6% of revenues in innovation annually. By continuously transforming food processing, Marel enables its customers to increase yield and throughput, ensure food safety and improve sustainability in food production. Marel was listed on Nasdaq Iceland in 1992 and dual-listed on Euronext Amsterdam in 2019.

Story continues

Attachment



