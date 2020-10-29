Marek Frantsuzov is a 22-year-old entrepreneur from Estonia who found massive success with his digital-marketing and retail business

Marek Frantsuzov, Founder of EcommTiger, Achieves Great Success in Digital Marketing

TALLINN, Estonia, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, EcommTiger, an ecommerce agency focused on strategies, design and marketing, announced the number of the company's customers exceeds 82,300. EcommTiger, founded by the 22-year-old entrepreneur, Marek Frantsuzov, helps ecommerce and retail business embrace digital marketing, employ marketing solution and build powerful websites that help drive revenue and increase brand awareness.



Marek and his agency help beginners not spend large sums and test what works and what doesn't. Behind his professional team, they can develop unique and professional websites for the ecommerce business. These are the three things on which EcommTiger focuses to ensure a Top level of service and have shown amazing results.

1) Product Research - Users do research into various products that will likely be profitable to sell. Then users establish specific criteria for the products that users want to sell and then narrow down the list of products to meet the criteria.

2) Website Development - Users develop an e-commerce website where users sell lots of different products in multiple niches. Then, as users learn which niches are the most successful, users narrow down their products until they fall under one specific niche only.

3) Marketing - This is the biggest pillar of drop shipping. Like most businesses, users begin by reaching out to a broad audience. As users start to learn about their target consumer base, users narrow down their audience so that users are only marketing to people who will likely purchase the products that users are selling. Never assume anything when it comes to people's audience.

Although a lot of other entrepreneurs have tried drop shipping and failed, it was Frantsuzov Marketing methodology theory that made it works so well.

To know more, please contact Marek via email Ecommtiger@gmail.com or follow Frantsuzov on Instagram: @brandsoftiger

Media contact

Company: Ecommtiger

Contact: Marek Frantsuzov

E-mail: Ecommtiger@gmail.com

Website: https://ecommtiger.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brandsoftiger/?hl=en

