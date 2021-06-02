Mare of Easttown season 2 - what's happening?

Photo credit: HBO

Mare of Easttown spoilers follow.

HBO crime drama Mare of Easttown was always marketed as a limited series, but that still hasn't deterred some viewers from wondering if we'll be swinging by the Philly suburb in the coming years.

WarnerMedia proudly announced that the finale is now the most-watched episode of any HBO or HBO Max series during its first 24 hours on its streaming platforms, with three million viewers tuning in on the Sunday evening (via Deadline). And an impressive four million viewers pulled up a pew over the weekend across both HBO and HBO Max.

It should also be noted that every episode drew in more viewers than the last, which had only been achieved by The Undoing prior to that.

Given all of the above, it wouldn't be surprising if season two was given the thumbs up. But realistically, what are the chances?

Big Little Lies was supposed to be a one-time affair, but its popularity spurred its creators and the network on to produce more. Conversations about a third season regularly surface, such is the appetite to witness the fallout from season two.

Will Mare of Easttown follow its lead?

Chatting to TVLine, Kate Winslet herself shared her desire to throw herself back into the fray: "I would absolutely love to play Mare again. I miss her. I really do. It's the strangest thing. I feel like I'm in mourning. It was an absolutely wonderful role.

"There's something very addictive about Mare, because she's so outrageous and lovable and brilliant and real, you know? I loved playing her."

That's one big tick in season two's favour, but there's another key player we haven't yet heard from: its creator and writer Brad Ingelsby. Chatting to The Hollywood Reporter, this is what he had to say about the likelihood of revisiting that world and its characters: "It was written as a limited, and it ends. There's no more mystery to be solved.

"Kate and I, if we could crack a story that we were really proud of and felt like it was a deserving second chapter in Mare's journey, then maybe. I haven't cracked that yet; I don't know what that is, honestly.

"But if there was a world in which we were convinced this is a continuation of the story that honours the first chapter and does things an audience will appreciate, then maybe. But as of right now, I have no idea what that could be."

Director and executive producer Craig Zobel also told TVLine that while he "would be excited to see [a second season]", he also appreciates it as a miniseries.



There's an argument to be made for both leaving Mare where we last saw her, climbing up into the loft where her son Kevin took his own life for the first time since his death, and for rejoining her when the dust has settled.

The Mare we met at the beginning of the series was not the woman we said goodbye to. Therapy had forced the protagonist to reckon with her untapped trauma. Her initial unwillingness to go there thawed with every conversation and through that, we witnessed a metamorphosis. Mare was transitioning into a woman who was learning to live with the unacceptable, rather than continue to rail against it at every turn, hemmed in by her own grief. With that transformation emerged new layers to her character that, along with the whodunnit at the heart of the narrative, kept audiences locked in.

Erin McMenamin's murder and the myriad twists and turns that led to the unmasking of Lori and John Ross's son Ryan as the killer would have been the sole driving force in numerous other dramas. But Mare of Easttown was as much a character study as a murder mystery, with viewers totally invested in the police detective's journey (and her total lack of culinary skills – cheese in a can, anyone?) from the moment we were first introduced.

And there would be zero complaints if the exquisite Jean Smart was given another opportunity to play Mare's Fruit Ninja-loving, cocktail-schlurping, snack-hoarding mother Helen. We'd pay good money for a Jean spin-off, but that's a conversation for another day.

Season two would, of course, throw up a new crime, the tendrils of which would envelope the Easttown community, dragging a cohort of fresh faces and their secrets out into the open.

But choosing to put down the pen and walk away can be the smartest move a creator can make, as we saw with Michaela Coel and I May Destroy You, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge with Fleabag. There is every chance that further seasons would have reached the heights of their predecessors, but both Coel and Waller-Bridge had exhausted their reserves in regards to those stories and the characters that power them. To dive back in would, for them, have been disingenuous, the decision motivated by calls from the public and networks to serve up a fresh helping rather than their burning desire to tell a particular tale.

The general consensus following Big Little Lies' second season was that it failed to reach the heights of its debut, and while the praise surrounding its first season cannot be taken away from it cast and creators, it lost some of its shine.

But with Ingelsby adamant that the conditions must be perfect for him to say yes, we can rest assured that if we do meet Mare again, we'll have a hell of a show on our hands.

