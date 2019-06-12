Mardenborough expects "better days ahead" in Super GT

For his third campaign in SUPER GT’s premier GT500 class, Mardenborough left the Bridgestone-shod Impul team to join Kondo Racing, the only Nissan outfit to run on Yokohama tyres.

The 27-year-old and teammate Mitsunori Takaboshi finished fifth in the season opener at Okayama, which was cut short before half-distance due to heavy storms.

Since then they’ve only added one points finish - an eighth place result at Suzuka - in two races, leaving the duo 12th in the championship with six points.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Mardenborough says team’s struggles at the start of the season are down to not finding a tyre that suits the unique needs of the Nissan GT-R.

“The problem we have currently is not team-based, it’s just finding, working with Yokohama to find a tyre that has performance but also the durability,” Mardenborough explained to Motorsport.com.

“We have not much problem really getting one lap anyway, one lap pace of the car. Yokohama [is] improving a lot, the guys have improved since every round so far, from Okayama to Fuji to Suzuka and [the next round in] Thailand, we have a difference in construction tyre. They are pushing hard.

“The problem is just trying to find a relevant tyre, competitive tyre that also has the durability as well.

“For example the #19 car [Bandoh Lexus, which also runs on Yokohamas], they have a problem. Our layout of the car is the same, but we have different problems. We require different things from Yokohama even though sometimes the deg is quite similar.

“We just need to understand what the GT-R needs and what Yokohama needs to improve in all areas.”

Jann Mardenborough, Nissan e.Dams, Nissan IMO1

Jann Mardenborough, Nissan e.Dams, Nissan IMO1 Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Joe Portlock / LAT Images