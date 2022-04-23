Marcus Williams, candidate for US Senate

Danielle Battaglia
·2 min read

Name: Marcus W. Williams

Political party: Democratic

Age as of Nov. 8, 2022: 69

Campaign website: WilliamsHouseUSA.com

Occupation: Attorney At Law

Education: Lumberton High School; University of N.C in Chapel Hill & the University of Minnesota School of Law

Have you run for elected office before? Several times for statewide office, including 2016 for N.C. Attorney General

Please list highlights of your civic involvement: Multitudinous: See Website at: WilliamsHouseUSA.com.

What is your plan for limiting the effects of inflation?

Seeking a return to a pay-as-you-go approach to funding federal programs and rallying my Senate colleagues to devise plans to balance the budget. COVID and other inflationary factors will abate, hopefully, in the short term.

What is the federal government’s role in controlling or ending the COVID-19 pandemic?

Continue to follow the science and stay proactive in combating new strains and variants. Further, leaving an infrastructure in position to send experts to the origin of any new viruses or diseases.

What is the federal government’s role in combating the effects of climate change?

Follow up on the recommendations of the 2015 Paris accord in which a collection of countries agreed to lower emissions and keep global warming below 2 degrees Celsius. The U.S. cannot unilaterally “cure” or realistically address this crisis without the full participation of international partners.

What is your plan for reducing violent crime?

Inspire our youth to raise their expectation for themselves, families and their community. Further, creating more educational and vocational opportunities for targeted areas which may be violence prone, along with economic development initiatives.

What should happen if Roe v. Wade is overturned?

As a lawyer, I don’t answer hypotheticals of that nature.

Is there an area where you disagree with your party? Why?

Many nuances in policy regarding the operation of the party and some of the spending proposals. I exercise independent intellect when it comes to analyzing issues on a case-by-case basis.

What are your top issues? Pick up to three.

Health care; economy; and jobs and housing.

