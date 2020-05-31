Marcus Thuram takes knee after scoring in powerful tribute to George Floyd

Photograph: Martin Meissner/EPA

The Borussia Mönchengladbach striker Marcus Thuram has taken a knee after scoring in a Bundesliga match, as protests over the killing of George Floyd continue in the US and Europe.

Thuram’s gesture came during the first half of Sunday’s Bundesliga match with Union Berlin. The French striker scored and then moved away from his teammates to go down on one knee, a symbolic protest against police brutality that former NFL player Colin Kaepernick first used in 2016.

The moment was quickly picked up by hundreds of thousands on social media as being supportive of the Black Lives Matter movement. Thuram scored again in the second half as Gladbach won the game 4-1 but the result was put into stark perspective by the 22-year-old’s stance.

“He [Thuram] cut to the chase,” said the Gladbach manager, Marco Rose, after the match. “He took a stand against racism, one that we wholeheartedly support.”

The death of George Floyd in Minneapolis has sparked riots in several major US cities, while thousands gathered in London on Sunday to protest against the killing of an unarmed black man by police. The protests were held at Trafalgar Square and outside the US Embassy in Battersea.

Thuram’s celebration came after another Bundesliga player, the Schalke midfielder Weston McKennie, wore a “Justice for George” armband during their defeat against Werder Bremen on Saturday.

The USA international tweeted after the game: “We have to stand up for what we believe in and I believe that it is time that we are heard!”

Following Sunday’s game, Borussia Mönchengladbach tweeted a picture of Thuram’s celebration with the caption: “No explanation needed”.

Marcus Thuram is the son of the World-Cup winner Lilian, who has become one of the most eloquent and powerful voices to speak out against racism in football.