Marcus Thuram Hails Forgotten Inter Clubmate After Verona Rout

Inter superstar Marcus Thuram has hailed his clubmate, Joaquin Correa, following an emphatic 5-0 Serie A win at Hellas Verona. Simone Inzaghi’s side ran riot at Stadio Marc’Antonio Bentegodi, sealing their hosts’ fate already in the first half.

After making just 38 minutes of top-flight action this season, Correa received a rare chance to start. And the 30-year-old seized the opportunity. In addition to breaking the deadlock in the 17th minute to set the tone for Nerazzurri’s superb victory, he delivered two assists before the break.

In doing so, Correa earned the ‘Man of the Match’ award in his first start for Inter in almost two years. After the game, Thuram recognized the Argentine’s qualities.

“Tucu is a great player,” the French talisman said, as reported by TMW. “We see him every day in training and we are so happy for him. Sometimes I score two goals, other times I don’t score at all, but the important thing is that Inter win.

“I’m also happy for Bisseck, now we can think about the Champions League.”

Correa’s match-winning performance helped Inter extend their jaw-dropping unbeaten streak to 11 matches across all competitions. But despite their scintillating showing at the Bentegodi, the reigning Scudetto holders sit second to Atalanta on goal difference.

Nonetheless, Inter will return to Europe in high spirits. Inzaghi’s side will take on Bundesliga giants RB Leipzig at Giuseppe Meazza on Tuesday, looking to uphold their near-flawless Champions League record this season.