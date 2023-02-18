Marcus Tavernier stuns Wolves to fire Bournemouth to crucial victory

Marcus Tavernier nudged the ball over the goal line and Bournemouth above the dotted line as Gary O’Neil’s team ended a sequence of six successive away defeats to climb out of the relegation zone and keep Wolves involved in the battle at the bottom.

The recalled midfielder was on hand to score his third goal of the season as Bournemouth gained their first away point in four months with their only effort on target as Wolves failed to build on three wins in the last four, despite dominating with 68% possession.

Related: Nottingham Forest 1-1 Manchester City, Everton 1-0 Leeds clockwatch – live

Wolves, who started the day with the seventh best record in the Premier League since the World Cup, fall to within three points of the relegation zone. Bournemouth’s victory was built on superb organisation and their first clean sheet on the road.

Wolves had taken a while to get going but a couple of inspirational moments from Adama Traoré fired up both crowd and team. With Julen Lopetegui exhorting his players to release faster passes in a bid to break down Bournemouth’s compact set-up, Matheus Nunes appeared to overhit a high crossfield ball to Traoré on the right wing.

The Spanish winger leapt high, however, plucked the ball out of mid-air, turned and started running confidently at the defence. The whole of Molineux seemed to take an audible breath at the audacity of the skill.

It was clear this got his blood up. Soon after Traoré, starting as Wolves reshaped without the suspended Mario Lemina, collected the ball deep in his own half after a rare Bournemouth attack. He burst past several defenders as he accelerated into the visitors’ half. Eventually Philip Billing took one for the team, receiving a yellow card for bringing the winger down.

Defeated just once in four games, Bournemouth are showing clear signs that they can stay up. Improved by their January acquisitions since Bill Foley took over the club at the end of last year, they merited their draw against high-flying Newcastle last week, and O’Neil has certainly got them organised.

Story continues

Wolves enjoyed 68% possession in the first half but were restricted to two shots on target at that stage. Pablo Sarabia, inexplicably, refrained from going to head Hugo Bueno’s superb left-wing cross, while from Nélson Semedo’s ball to the near post from the other flank, João Moutinho headed over.

Sarabia finally forced Neto to make a save with a good effort from a tight angle while Traoré’s effort from the inside-right channel was more comfortably saved.

The closest Bournemouth came in the first half was when Hamed Traorè’s corner hit the outside of the near post, José Sá holding his hands up to indicate no danger.

Within five minutes of the restart however Bournemouth were ahead. Joe Rothwell, on as a half-time replacement for Jefferson Lerma, controlled the ball with his shoulder before Hamed Traorè played the ball wide for Dominic Solanke to cross in. Tavernier nudged the ball over the line with his hip for only Bournemouth’s third goal since the World Cup, right in front of the ecstatic almost unbelieving travelling supporters.

Download the Guardian app from the iOS App Store on iPhone or the Google Play store on Android by searching for 'The Guardian'.

If you already have the Guardian app, make sure you’re on the most recent version.

In the Guardian app, tap the Menu button at the bottom right, then go to Settings (the gear icon), then Notifications.

Turn on sport notifications.

Wolves sought an immediate response as Cunha dived for a header but could not get much on Adama Traorè’s cross and Jack Stephens cleared.

Game-management became crucial for Bournemouth at this stage. They realised the more their players stayed down, the more agitated the home crowd became.

Lopetegui made five changes in the final half an hour, all of them offensive, but Bournemouth held their nerve for a crucial away win.