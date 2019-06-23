Marcus Stroman shows off elite adaptability in duels with J.D Martinez

J.D. Martinez brought out the best in Marcus Stroman on Sunday. (Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports)

For a pitcher with such consistent production, Marcus Stroman is alway reinventing himself.

When he first came into the league he was a four-seamer guy who leaned on a curveball as his primary breaking pitch. Since then he’s been one of the most sinker-heavy guys in the game and someone who throws a slider more than any of his other offerings. His cutter has been an essential part of his arsenal or sat on the shelf, depending on the season.

Stroman is always looking for an edge, and he’s always willing to experiment with different plans of attack. In the Blue Jays 6-1 win on Sunday, he demonstrated that virtue in spades — especially when dealing with J.D. Martinez.

Martinez is one of the smartest hitters in baseball and came into the game well aware of what Stroman was likely to give him. So, when he faced Martinez, Stroman did the opposite.

This is a heatmap that shows where the 28-year-old has pitched right-handers this year:

Via Baseball Savant

In terms of pitch type it looks like this:

Via Baseball Savant

When it comes to righties, Stroman likes to pound the lower outside corner with his slider and two-seamer. That’s not a profound or complex strategy, but it is a good one as he’s held them to a measly .229/.280/.303 line coming into Sunday’s action.

However, faced with Martinez specifically, Stroman — and catcher Danny Jansen — had something completely different in mind. The veteran starter pounded the upper outside corner instead, trying to render Martinez’s uppercut swing less effective.

You almost never see Stroman pitch someone like this:

Via Baseball Savant

Stroman almost entirely abandoned the two-seam, throwing it just once in their three battles — which spanned 21 of the 104 pitches he used on the day. In its place he threw the four-seamer four times, which is a tonne considering he’s used it only 22 times against the 190 previous right-handers he’d faced.

The cutter was also very prominent to further set the whole package apart from Stroman’s tendencies. Normally, when the ball is up for Stroman it’s a big problem because it means he’s missing with his two-seamer. This time has was purposely attacking arguably Boston’s best hitter at the top of the zone.

It worked to perfection, too. In his first at-bat, Martinez flied out innocently to Cavan Biggio on a ball that had an Expected Batting Average of .030. His second at-bat was a lousy 68 mph groundout.

Stroman’s last duel with him was more decisive than either of those, because he sent the slugger back to the dugout looking on a cutter on the low outside corner. It was the sort of pitch he’s theoretically likely to throw, but it was the first time Martinez had seen it all day and he had no answer:

Via MLB.tv

One of the reasons why Stroman is so good is because hitters never know exactly what they’ll get from him. He’s definitely slider-sinker dominant, but if you’re facing Stroman you’ve got to be aware that he could try and sneak a four-seamer by you or mix in a changeup at any time.

Even one of the game’s best hitting minds couldn’t think along with him on Sunday.

