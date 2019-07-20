Marcus Stroman retweets message calling Blue Jays 'small town cheap'

In what could have been his last start as a member of the Toronto Blue Jays, Marcus Stroman went out and tossed a gem Friday night.

That performance on the mound was followed up by a shot at the Blue Jays on social media Saturday, when the right-hander retweeted a post calling the team “small town cheap.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Stroman has since removed his endorsement from the message.

The Duke product has blasted the Blue Jays front office on Twitter before, airing grievances about his 2018 arbitration hearing and the Ryan Goins trade the same off-season.

In recent weeks, Stroman has seemed resigned to leaving the Blue Jays after spending five-plus seasons with the organization. He feels Mark Shapiro and Ross Atkins don’t see him in their long-term plans, and a split between the player and team is likely to come before the July 31 trade deadline.

The 28-year-old believes he’s proved what he’s capable of on the field, and made sure to emphasize his love for Toronto and Canada even through this tumultuous period.

"I've been out there performing over the last however many years,” he told TSN’s Scott Mitchell over the all-star break. “I consider myself a pretty good starting pitcher when starting pitching is a need in the league...

"I love everything about Toronto. I love everything about Canada. I've loved every minute I've spent in that country."

Stroman has established himself as a big-game pitcher in the past, thriving during some of the Blue Jays’ biggest moments in the playoff runs of 2015 and ‘16. He was also named MVP of the 2017 World Baseball Classic.

Story continues

This season, the New York native has pitched to a 3.06 ERA through 20 starts, and was named an all-star for the first time in his career. With another season of club control remaining on his contract, the Blue Jays should hypothetically be able to fetch a decent return for his services.

The plan to move Stroman is hardly a secret, but his latest social media antics might accelerate that process and figure to make the looming divorce uglier.

More Blue Jays coverage from Yahoo Sports