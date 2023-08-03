Marcus Smith to start against Wales in Rugby World Cup audition

Marcus Smith's X-factor could get him into Steve Borthwick's plans for the upcoming World Cup - Getty Images/Warren Little

Marcus Smith is expected to be handed the first opportunity to demonstrate why he is worth his place in England’s World Cup squad by returning to the starting XV to face Wales in Cardiff on Saturday.

Smith, who last started for England in the 53-10 defeat by France in March, is set to resume his half-back partnership with Harlequins team-mate Danny Care, with Ellis Genge likely to captain the side in Owen Farrell’s absence.

The 24-year-old Smith will look to make amends against Warren Gatland’s side at the Principality Stadium and a commanding performance will cement his place as one of three fly-halves, along with Farrell and George Ford, when Steve Borthwick names his 33-man squad on Monday.

Smith, who was earmarked by former England head coach Eddie Jones as the side’s future playmaker, appeared to have fallen behind Farrell and Ford in the fly-half pecking order.

But he is understood to have trained impressively during the summer training camps and is seen as a player who can still have an influential role in the World Cup campaign by bringing a point of difference to the side’s attack.

Given that Farrell and Ford both started the Premiership final at the end of May, there is also logic in giving Smith a start in what is the first of four World Cup warm-up matches before the opening game of the tournament against Argentina on September 9.

Jones took only two fly-halves to the World Cup in Japan four years ago, and Smith’s selection would likely involve a player missing out either in the back row or back three but the rationale is that his X-factor and learning experience for future campaigns justify the selection.

Smith and Care last started for England in the third Test victory over Australia on the tour Down Under in July last year, when the Harlequins fly-half’s breakaway try clinched a 21-17 win. It was less memorable for Care however who was substituted after just 36 minutes by Jones.

Telegraph Sport analysis

The best could be yet to come from Smith

By Gavin Mairs

It is just over a year since Marcus Smith appeared to underscore his status as England’s new rugby superstar with a sensational try from 55 metres to clinch the series-winning third Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Story continues

It was a try that almost certainly saved Eddie Jones from the axe, at least temporarily, but more significantly pointed to a brave new world for England’s attacking game.

But when that dawn failed to materialise last autumn, and the poor run of results culminated in Jones’ sacking in December, Smith’s star seemed on the wane.

Steve Borthwick’s desire to rebuild the squad by first focusing on the fundamentals of a powerful set piece, experienced kicking game and aggressive defence led to Smith being dropped after the opening Six Nations defeat by Scotland at Twickenham, with Owen Farrell restored to fly-half from inside centre.

Farrell’s own dip in form – including a couple of rare off-days with his goal-kicking – convinced Borthwick that Smith was worth a recall to face France, hoping his pace would spearhead a high-tempo game plan.

When England lost 53-10 at Twickenham, there were many who feared that the coming man’s days were already over, particularly after the return to fitness and form of George Ford, the fly-half who had guided Leicester Tigers to the Premiership title under Borthwick in 2022.

Smith has had good and bad times in his England career - Getty Images/Glyn Kirk

That sentiment was fanned by talk emerging of a potential move to Racing 92 for the Harlequins player, which would have ruled him out of international selection next season.

But at some point over the last two months, fears that Smith’s England career was at risk of following a similar path to another mercurial fly-half, Danny Cipriani, appear to have been eased.

Those within the England squad say he has trained brilliantly during the World Cup training camps and that his attitude has been positive and engaging.

As if to prove a point, he signed a new contract extension with Harlequins to keep him at the club beyond next season, and with an expected start against Wales on Saturday, his place in Steve Borthwick’s 33-man squad, due to be announced on Monday, is not thought to be in doubt.

‘Ford is like another coach out there’

The change in fortune and outlook is in part due to the player’s willingness to soak up information from Farrell and Ford, whose return to the England squad has added a mentoring dimension that should aid Smith’s development.

“He [Ford] is like another coach out there,” said Danny Care, Smith’s half-back partner at Quins. “Same as Owen. I think all 10s are very similar. Marcus is the same. They see the game differently. They have to know everybody’s role as well as their own. It is the quarterback position.

“I like to think the nine is the most important position, but I do think it is the 10. To have George’s experience, whatever team he is on he is helping them, and he is a great bloke. He has been there and done it. To have all three of them in here, that 10 shirt is in a good position. It will be a good fight.”

Danny Care has spoken highly of George Ford's coaching abilities - Getty Images/David Rogers

There is a sense too that Richard Wigglesworth’s appointment as attack coach after the Six Nations campaign has also added a new voice. It was interesting to note Borthwick, in an interview with the Sunday Times last weekend, talked of his desire to build a team with “two or three players who could break open defences”.

Borthwick said: “When I signed to play for Bath I was privileged to play with people like Jeremy Guscott, The final parts in the attacking structure are these players who can bring their magic on to the pitch, take a licence to go and play. That is what we intend to develop.”

England supporters are likely to be encouraged that for all the talk from Borthwick about sweat-soaked endeavour, the head coach himself still sees room in his squad for X-factor players.

‌The Six Nations was at best a holding operation for the head coach. England know they have to bolster their setpiece, mauling game and defence, but they know too that more will be required to win a World Cup.

The option of having three fly-halves in France may be seen as indulgent. Jones only took Farrell and Ford to Japan four years ago, with Piers Francis selected as 10/12 cover. But there are two issues at play here. Borthwick is looking for tried and tested combinations, given his short-time frame for preparation.

One is Care-Smith, which could be used for one of the pool matches, but Farrell could yet find himself at inside centre, rekindling the 10-12 partnership with Ford that took apart New Zealand in the semi-final four years ago.

The selection of Smith also gives Borthwick the option of sprinkling that magic that the head coach seeks from the bench, hunting down space against tiring forwards as he did in Sydney so successfully last summer.

What is clear is that Smith gives England something different, and Borthwick is right to accommodate such a game-breaking talent. The best could be yet to come.