Marcus Smith reveals troll's message four years ago that is fuelling his rugby career

Marcus Smith of Harlequins looks on ahead of the Gallagher Premiership Rugby match between Exeter Chiefs and Harlequins at Sandy Park on September 25, 2022 in Exeter, England - Getty Images/Harry Trump

Marcus Smith has disclosed that a troll who claimed the fly-half "would never play international rugby because he could not tackle" continues to spur him on to making the England No 10 jersey his own.

Smith, who featured in four of England's Six Nations matches this year as Steve Borthwick's side slumped to a fourth-place finish, has won 23 caps since receiving the criticism in 2019 and was a mainstay during the twilight of Eddie Jones's tenure as head coach.

Fly-half is one of England's most hotly contested positions, however, and Smith competed against Owen Farrell, George Ford and Fin Smith for the No 10 jersey throughout the Six Nations. While the Harlequins playmaker admits he avoids seeking out comments on social media, one from four years ago sticks in the mind.

"Firstly, it's a privilege that people are talking about you," said Smith, whose club-and-country team-mate, Alex Dombrandt, deleted his Twitter account on the back of vitriol received during the Six Nations. "So that's a positive way to look at it.

"I don't really have time for people who want to be negative to anyone on the field. Because ultimately, we're all trying our best. We're all humans, we make errors and criticism comes with that. But I just don't look at it. I do see it once in a while, but I don't go searching for it because if you see a hundred good comments, you'll remember the one bad one, and that will stick with you for your life. I made that mistake about four years ago now, and since then, I don't look at that sort of stuff.

"There was a comment made that I'll never play international rugby because I can't tackle, or something like that. It's extra fuel and motivation."

Rob Valetini of Australia is tackled by Marcus Smith of England during game two of the International Test Match series between the Australia Wallabies and England at Suncorp Stadium on July 09, 2022 in Brisbane, Australia - Getty Images/Cameron Spencer

Harlequins, who are hoping to keep their slim play-off hopes alive with victory over Bath at Twickenham on Saturday, played a significant role in Borthwick's inaugural Six Nations campaign. Not only were Smith, Dombrandt, Jack Walker, Joe Marchant and Cadan Murley regulars in the training squad, but coach Nick Evans ran the attack – a link that has been discontinued ahead of the World Cup.

Story continues

"Having spoken to him a little bit, he's learnt an awful lot from that environment," Smith, 24, said. "So I think he'll be a better coach and we're feeling that with Quins at the minute – he's definitely improved. I don't really know the dynamics of what happened, but I know he loved being in that environment. He loved putting that England rose on, even though he's a Kiwi.

"Obviously it's going to be a different attack coach coming to the World Cup. So, again, a new relationship for me to build and grow, but having Nick Evans on the outside, being able to talk to him and bounce ideas off him, knowing that he's been in that environment before, will be helpful."

Another who Smith regularly bounces ideas off is Jonny Wilkinson, with the advice of England's World Cup-winning fly-half resulting in Smith bearing no scars from that chastening Six Nations defeat by France at Twickenham.

"I chat to him probably a couple of times a week," Smith said. "I try to kick with him once per week when I can. The lessons he taught me in my first year and the years that have gone by as well have put me in a good position where I'm able to move on a lot quicker than I used to be able to.

"It's obviously been tough this year because I was injured for 10 or so [Harlequins] games and missed a key part of the season. The more rugby you play, the more rhythm you get, and the more match-fit you get. But I'm not here to make excuses. I haven't been at the level I know I can hit and want to hit, but there's still time.

"It was a roller-coaster couple of weeks emotionally [ahead of France] but if I was put in that situation five years ago I would have dealt with it very differently. I would have been like a rabbit in the headlights. Instead I was very calm, composed, and excited for that opportunity. But that game didn't go to plan and I was gutted."