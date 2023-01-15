Marcus Smith outshines Finn Russell ahead of Calcutta Cup – but Harlequins pipped in Paris

Marcus Smith was at his effervescent best - Robbie Stephenson/Shutterstock

It took almost 50 minutes, but with an impish flick of the hips and an arresting goosestep, Marcus Smith was back, leading a second-half Harlequins resurgence that fell tantalisingly short in another breath-taking Anglo-French clash.

The visitors, who have now lost four on the trot, departed Paris with two bonus points to their name and Champions Cup qualification still in their hands, but it was one that got away against their out-of-form hosts. Trailing 21-3 in the second half, Smith and Harlequins could not have done more. The fly-half, who got the better of Finn Russell in an intriguing all-Lions tussle, threaded himself gleefully through the eye of a needle in the Racing 92 midfield, setting up a sublime try for wing Cadan Murley.

Sadly for Harlequins, the second-half resurgence was not enough but it was vintage Smith, a reminder of his talents and could not have been better timed; this being his first match since England's November loss to South Africa and with Steve Borthwick naming his England squad on Monday.



For all the talk of Smith and Russell, however – and the madcap, sevens-style exposition caused by the artificial pitch and closed roof – it was a prop who asserted themselves on this match as emphatically as any other player, Smith included. Joe Marler, returning since his ban for "wholly inappropriate" comments towards Bristol flanker Jake Heenan, could not have done more to put his name forward for Monday's squad announcement. The importance that Borthwick places on the set-piece is well known and, in Marler, he has English rugby's pre-eminent scrummaging loosehead.



In the first half alone, Marler won four scrum penalties and a free-kick, seeing off France international tighthead Cedate Gomes Sa first, before South African behemoth Trevor Nyakane was on the end of a bit of a roughing-up from the Harlequins loosehead. Smith kicked one of those scrum penalties and missed another, leaving the visitors on the back foot at half-time, despite Marler's fortitude.

Joe Marler back to his imperious best against Racing - AFP

Harlequins trailed by 11 points at the interval but that scoreline flattered Russell's charges, with Aaron Morris superbly held up over the line by Donovan Taofifénua out wide when it seemed for all the money in the world that the visitors' wing had scored.



That meant Harlequins had a mountain to climb in the Parisian microwave. Racing 92 had taken an early lead when a sweeping move, punctuated by some ambitious offloading, saw Gael Fickou open the scoring. The ball passed through the hands of Nolann Le Garrec, Juan Imhoff, Cameron Woki, Ibahim Diallo, Maxime Baudonne and Warrick Gelant without dying before the French international finished in the corner.



After Morris' mishap, the hosts struck again. Former Harlequin Francis Saili punctured a hefty hole in the seam between the Harlequins line-out and the defensive backs, before Kitione Kamikamica whipped round the corner, exploiting Will Evans' attempted interception to romp under the posts.



The second half could not have started much worse for Harlequins, either. Alex Dombrandt spilled the kick-off, Fickou collected and fired a piercing pass out to Baudonne and the 20-year-old No 8, who seems a mighty prospect, put Saili in for a try against his erstwhile employers.



The personnel from Harlequins' miraculous Premiership win might have altered slightly, but the essence lives on. Even after Dombrandt had been extraordinarily held up by Le Garrec – a scrum-half – two quickfire tries put the visitors firmly back in contention. The first showcased the wiliness of Danny Care, who showed and went from close range after a punch Harlequins maul.



The second was Smith's moment of majesty as he cut between Fickou and Saili before drawing Gelant and sending Murley over in the corner. Both scores, on the touchline, were converted effortlessly by the fly-half.

Then came the sucker-punch for Harlequins: two sin-bins within the space of six minutes left them floundering with just 13 troops. Morris departed for clattering Taofifénua in the air, before Dombrant followed his wing for cynical hands in the ruck with Racing 92 within a cat's whisker of the line. The hosts were on the ropes, reeling, clinging on.



But they refused to be cowed, with that daredevil Smith at the heart. In a breathtaking attack, the fly-half left Saili for dead once more, setting Murley free down the tramlines. Via a cross-field dink from lock George Hammond, Racing 92 made a total hash of a five-metre line-out and, moments later, Murley was making it a two-point game in the corner.



Russell gave the hosts room to breathe from the tee after an Eddie Ben Arous jackal, before the sin-bin bug ravaged Racing 92 – with disastrous consequences. Taofifenua collected the game's third yellow for a cynical deliberate knock-on, after a glaring Russell spill, before Ben Arous followed him for collapsing a promising Harlequins maul. Russell, for the same offence as Taofifenua, became the fifth yellow card and Racing 92 were left scrapping with 12, trailing on the scoreboard due to a penalty try engendered by their fly-half's misdemeanour.



Incredibly, Harlequins spilled yet another restart. Andre Esterhuizen, immaculate all afternoon, was penalised at the ruck and Le Garrec, in Russell's absence, added three points for 12-man Racing and broke the visitors' hearts.

Match details

Scoring: 5-0 Fickou try, 7-0 Russell con, 7-3 Smith pen, 12-3 Kamikamica try, 14-3 Russell con, 19-3 Saili try, 21-3 Russell con, 21-8 Care try, 21-10 Smith con, 21-15 Murley try, 21-17 Smith con, 24-17 Russell pen, 24-22 Murley try, 27-22 Russell pen, 27-29 Penalty try, 30-29 Le Garrec pen.

H-T: 14-3

Harlequins XV: N David; C Murley, J Marchant, A Esterhuizen, A Morris (O Beard 63); M Smith, D Care; J Marler, J Walker, W Louw (S Kerrod 61), S Lewies (G Hammond 59), I Herbst, L Wallace, W Evans, A Dombrandt (c).

Replacements unused: G Head, J Els, T Lawday, L Gjaltema, W Edwards.

Yellow card: Morris 53, Dombrandt 59

Racing 92 XV: W Gelant (M Spring 64, A Gibert 68); D Taofifenua, F Saili (O Klemenczak 78), G Fickou, J Imhoff; F Russell, N Le Garrec; G Gogichashvili (E Ben Arous 48), C Chat (P Narisia 71), C Gomes Sa (T Nyakane 24), C Woki, B Palu, I Diallo (M Baudonne 23, Gogichashvili 73), B Chouzenoux, M Baudonne (K Kamikamica 8).

Replacements unused: A Hemery.

Yellow card: Taofifenua 71, Ben Arous 73, Russell 75

Referee: A Brace