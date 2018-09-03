Marcus Smith hoping Harlequins performances will take him from England apprentice to full-blown international

After recording his largest personal haul since making his professional debut this time last year, Marcus Smith admitted that he hopes his performances for Harlequins catch the eye of Eddie Jones for more reasons than just to clean a few pair of boots.

Last season Smith was a regular name on the list of Jones’ England squad, albeit with an asterisk next to it as he fulfilled the role of apprentice alongside Bath’s Zach Mercer. The idea was to give the young future internationals a taste of what, hopefully, is ahead, though at times it involved holding tackle bags, doing the dirty jobs and - as Jones regularly said - cleaning the boots.

But the 19-year-old was left out of the summer tour of South Africa to instead go to the Under-20s World Cup in France, suggesting that is apprenticeship is complete and the next time he graces the senior squad it will be on merit alone.

This time last year Smith was in the Harlequins side that made a disastrous start to the Premiership campaign, losing to promoted London Irish at Twickenham, in what was a sign of things to come. Yet while Quins’ season unravelled, Smith’s development was the one positive. This time around, the Philippines-born fly-half recorded a personal haul of 26 points and inspired Harlequins to their biggest opening weekend victory in the professional era in the 51-23 victory over Sale Sharks - this time at the Twickenham Stoop. The youngster stressed that he is determined to focus on his club form this season, but hopes that the end result will lead to a way back into Jones’ squad.

“My focus is here at Quins,” said Smith. “That’s one game, I’ve done alright this game but there’s still a long way to go and there’s a big test on Friday night and hopefully I can carry the performance today and take it into next week along with the team.

“Obviously it’s every kid’s dream to play for England, that’s my goal at the end of the day, but I need to let my performances do the talking here and hopefully get Eddie calling me - hopefully.”

Asked about his Under-20s experience, where England suffered final heartache at the hands of the tournament hosts, Smith added: “I learned a lot from that Under-20s experience. I learned how to take control and try and lead a team, and I tried to take what I learned from the seniors experience into that World Cup.

“Unfortunately we fell at the last hurdle but I really enjoyed that experience.”

Smith scored a personal best haul of 26 points against Sale (Getty)

For most players this season, next year’s Rugby World Cup is very much on their mind. That may not be the case for Smith, not because he is still a teenager with just a year’s worth of professional rugby behind him, but because ahead of him in Jones’ pecking order is Owen Farrell, George Ford and Danny Cipriani. Given the summer’s events involving the latter, that order could be shaken up somewhat if Jones decides that Cipriani’s conviction for common assault and resisting arrest in Jersey last month means he no longer has a place in his squad.

There’s also the argument that with two of the three more options likely to see the bulk of playing time in Japan, it would be wise to take Smith in order to blood the next generation. That prospect only arises if Smith proves this season that he’s capable of being depended on at the highest level if needed, and all of that starts with maintaining this strong start with Quins.

One thing that will undoubtedly help Smith’s cause is the wealth of experience around him. Inside stands England’s most-capped scrum-half in Danny Care, and outside him he has the 72-cap Mike Brown and the addition of former Australia international Ben Tapuai - who has already made an impact at the Stoop with two tries in Saturday’s opener and offers Smith a second pair of eyes.

Smith has been an apprentice in the England squad until the summer (Getty)

“Taps has got a lot of experience, played for the Wallabies a lot of times so having him outside, bouncing ideas off him and trying to learn off him as well is really good and really helpful,” Smith added.

“He gives me the information, so if he sees they’re short and he wants the ball early I’ll try and communicate to Danny to get the ball early to him and unleash our backs. He’s just a second pair of eyes that help me try and manage the game.

“Danny’s a great player to play outside of. He’s a massive threat himself so sometimes a lesser defence lose an eye of me and it gives me the extra space I need. I love playing with Danny and hopefully that will carry on throughout the season.”