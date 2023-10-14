Marcus Smith is England’s unpredictable agent of chaos who can challenge Fiji

Marcus Smith makes a second start for England at full-back - Getty Images/Miguel Medina

At the top level, defences are so well organised and structured that someone like Marcus Smith is the perfect agent of chaos to create opportunities. He just has an ability to make things happen and if I was still playing I would be on his shoulder the whole game.

I did the same thing at Toulon with Semi Radradra and Josua Tuisova because wherever they went on the pitch, carnage followed. Marcus has a very different skillset to those Fijian lads but he has that same level of unpredictability. You could see that happening in the Chile game with Henry Arundell because I think Henry recognised that you need to be around Marcus.

Marcus asks for the ball when he might not 100 per cent know something is on while a lot of players would not call for it unless there was an opportunity right in front of them. Marcus wants the ball no matter if there’s something on or not, he will create it.

This is the big benefit of moving him from 10 to full-back because he still has the fly-half’s understanding of the game but at 15 he ends up being in different parts of the field with the ball a lot more space. At fly-half he tends to be operating in a much more congested part of the field. At 15, he is free to go wherever he wants and do whatever he wants. Coming on at full-back as a replacement, he has really impressed and added a lot to England’s attack.

Probably his biggest skill – and this is not something you can really be taught – is his understanding of where space is and where space will be. It sounds strange but a lot of English players are not comfortable in space. They are conditioned to seeking contact. Marcus is much more like the Fijians in being completely at home there. He would be an amazing sevens player.

The other thing about Marcus is that he really has a feel for when to speed up and when to slow down. That is a real skill that not everyone appreciates. Most backs can run fast but it is about when you press the accelerator or the brake that will lead to tackle busts and linebreaks. He has a feel for the speed of the defence so he can read where the space is going to be, either to attack himself or to put someone else in.

Of course, by picking Marcus, you are losing Freddie Steward’s considerable qualities under the high ball and defence. We had Nemani Nadolo at Leicester and we accepted that he is going to give us an awful lot of attack but that meant we were going to have repay him in defence. We were willing to run more and cover him more in defence because of what he gave us in attack.

Freddie Steward being dropped means England will lose some superiority in the air - Getty Images/Miguel Medina

While they are opposite ends of the physical spectrum for the benefit we will get Marcus in attack, the wingers especially have to be willing to cover him in the backfield. There might be things you need to do extra which you would not normally need to do with Freddie, whether that is covering more ground and being a bit more overly aware of the kick threat from the 9s and 10s. With Freddie, you might switch off slightly because you know he is so good in that area, with Marcus you have got to help him that bit more extra.

By starting Marcus at full-back, you are also giving Owen Farrell a second playmaker in the backfield much like he has at Saracens with Alex Goode. Owen is going to stand at the front and pick the right pass. Then you need someone at the back who is comfortable on the ball like Marcus or Alex to call that next play. You cannot expect the ten to see everything for you and pick the right pass.

Unfortunately that has meant George Ford drops to the bench despite having done little wrong so far at this tournament. Reuniting George and Owen against Samoa, did not really work like it did when they were younger. I think that is just a natural evolution. As they have become older, more mature players, they both need to be in total control of the game. It is as simple as that, that they are only comfortable being in charge of the team rather than side by side. There’s no malice in it but then it is up to Steve to pick between the two. I have already made my feelings known about Owen’s qualities but Steve was never going to drop his captain.

Clearly playing Marcus at full-back has been in the pipeline for quite some time and Fiji are the perfect opponents to run it against because there will be space there for him to attack. It also shows a level of adaptability and flexibility for Steve as a head coach. With outside backs in particular that’s an area where he is willing to chop and change and find the correct piece that fits that game.

