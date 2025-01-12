Marcus Smith: I am a fly-half – that’s where I want to play

Marcus Smith considers himself an entertainer and wants England to play attractive rugby to engage new fans

After finishing England’s Autumn Nations Series at full back, Marcus Smith has reiterated his burning desire to enter the Six Nations as his country’s starting fly-half.

In an otherwise disappointing autumn campaign, Smith was by far England’s brightest attacking spark. The Harlequins playmaker started all four matches in the No 10 shirt but was switched to full-back in the second half of the 59-14 victory against Japan to accommodate namesake Fin Smith at fly-half.

Several commentators are calling for England head coach Steve Borthwick to reprise the same combination going into their opening Six Nations game against Ireland in Dublin on Feb 1, particularly since first-choice full-back George Furbank is absent through injury. The elder Smith has been likened to Damian McKenzie, the All Black who is equally comfortable at No 10 or No 15, and while the 25-year-old takes the comparison as a compliment, he still sees himself as a specialist fly-half.

“I am not shy in saying I want to play at 10,” Smith told Telegraph Sport. “One of the main reasons I played rugby as a kid was watching guys like Jonny Wilkinson and Dan Carter. I want to emulate them and follow in their footsteps in terms of playing at No 10. I enjoy getting my hands on the ball and I believe I am a No 10.

It was watching players such as All Black legend Dan Carter than convinced Smith to take up rugby - Getty Images/David Rogers

“However, I guess it is a blessing and I am very grateful that I am able to cover multiple positions and, whatever position I am in, I will do my very best to perform to the highest of my ability to help the team.

“Damian is an excellent player, extremely talented. It is a credit to the player because he can so seamlessly drop in at 10 or 15 and start at 10 and move to 15. That’s a gift and he is very lucky to have that. I have played against him a couple of times now and he is very difficult to analyse because you don’t know where he is going to play and you don’t know what he is going to do.”

Part of the reason for the debate about moving Smith to full-back is that, while he shone as an individual in the autumn, England’s backline frequently struggled to cohere. The argument goes that promoting Fin to fly-half would help unlock the team’s attack without losing Marcus’ ability to pull a rabbit out of a hat.

Perhaps it is unfair to paint Fin as the steady game-manager in contrast to Marcus’ unpredictable maverick, even if the latter recognises that is the style that he most admires. “The way I have learnt my rugby, the way I have grown up I was watching guys like Carlos Spencer and the Fijian rugby sevens team,” Smith said. “You are a product of your environment and your upbringing. That’s what I was exposed to from a very young age. I guess that’s the picture I have in my mind of how I see rugby and that’s the beauty of sport and of rugby is that everyone sees the game slightly differently.

The idea of playing Fin Smith (pictured) at fly-half is that it helps unlock the attack, without losing Marcus Smith’s unpredictability - Getty Images /Patrick Khachfe

“Every fly-half will have different triggers, different opinions on certain situations and that’s why it is so attractive. That’s my constant challenge and I guess the evolution of my game, hopefully when I get to my peak in a couple of years, I see a game where I can produce bits of magic but be very pragmatic at the same time within a couple of minutes.”

Conversely, Smith’s biggest strength – his unpredictability – as an attacking fly-half can also prove the greatest challenge for his team-mates. At Harlequins, the likes of Danny Care, Alex Dombrandt and Cadan Murley have learnt to anticipate Smith’s subtlest cues honed from many seasons together. Time is not such a luxury at Test level and Smith says it is incumbent on him to ensure everyone in the England set-up can tune into his particular wavelength.

“For me, being potentially unpredictable, that makes it even more important to get on the same page as my centres and my wingers so that I understand what they want from me and, on the flip side, they know what I need from them as well,” Smith said. “If we get that balance then we will be very difficult to stop.

Smith striving to foster strong chemistry between team-mates

“That’s the biggest thing I have learnt over the last couple of years, watching the Quarterback series on Netflix and watching the Aaron Rodgers documentary, you see how much time and effort they spend on the relationship part of it and how much time they spend in their downtime discussing how you want the passes to be given to you and when they want the ball. As a fly-half, it is my job and my responsibility to get everyone on the same page as quickly as possible.”

From fostering attacking cohesion to goal-kicking, Smith already has a lot of responsibility on his shoulders but even in an England team in dire need of another signature win, he believes that he has an additional duty: to entertain.

A budding darts enthusiast himself with a best checkout of 58, Smith is envious of the Luke Littler effect, with the teenager having lodged himself firmly in the national consciousness with victory at the recent World Championships. “What Luke has done for darts and the whole sport has been remarkable,” Smith said. “I’ve heard that dartboards are going out of stock in shops because of what he has done.”

Smith has taken inspiration from Luke Littler’s impact on darts and sees the Six Nations as an opportunity to win over new rugby fans - Getty Images/James Fearn

Heading into the Six Nations, which will be followed by a Lions tour to Australia, Smith senses a similar opportunity for rugby to propel itself into the national spotlight. “Ultimately we are entertainers,” Smith said. “Obviously, winning encourages people to come as well but if you win with style, and with a bit of entertainment, it makes it a lot better.

“The Six Nations is the perfect opportunity to do that, especially with it being on terrestrial television as well, so it is more accessible to everyone here in the UK as well as around the world. Fingers crossed it really increases viewership and numbers. That’s our job to entertain on the field and, off the back of that, encourage people to get involved.”

