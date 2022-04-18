Marcus Smart wins Defensive Player of the Year award

JD Shaw: Celtics guard Marcus Smart has been named the 2021-22 NBA Defensive Player of the Year, the league just announced.
Source: Twitter @JShawNBA

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Peter Edmiston @peteredmiston
Marcus Smart wins DPOY. Jaren Jackson Jr finishes 5th, garnering 10 first place votes. I’ll admit to being biased towards bigs winning DPOY, as I’ve talked about before, but Smart and Bridges are both amazing defensive players. No shade from me. Jaren fouls less, he’ll win it. pic.twitter.com/DyQihOgu0u7:13 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps
‘Tis awards season: NBA just announced Marcus Smart of Boston is defensive player of the year. First guard to win it since Gary Payton in mid-1990s
Full disclosure: I had it Mikal Bridges, Smart, GIannis Antetokounmpo in what was tied with coach of the year for the hardest pick – 7:13 PM

Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Do you agree with Marcus Smart being DPOY? – 7:12 PM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart has been named the Defensive Player of the Year. – 7:12 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Voting for #NBA Defensive Player of The Year:
Winner: Marcus Smart #Celtics
2nd: Mikal Bridges #Suns
3rd: Rudy Gobert #Jazz pic.twitter.com/CKeMl9asZ27:12 PM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Mikal Bridges would’ve been my vote for DPOY, but Marcus Smart is plenty deserving. – 7:10 PM

Chris Miller @cmillsnbcs
Marcus Smart just mentioned @Bradley Beal as one of the guys you have to get a good night sleep against when facing him. That’s respect ✊🏽 – 7:09 PM

Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
Marcus Smart is the first guard to win Defensive Player of the Year since Gary Payton in 1995-96.
He is the 2nd Celtics player to win the award, joining Kevin Garnett in 2007-08 (award began in 1982-83). – 7:08 PM

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Marcus Smart, Gary Payton, Michael Jordan, Alvin Robertson and Michael Cooper, the only guards to win DPOY since its inception in 1983 – 7:08 PM

Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Marcus Smart: NBA Defensive Player of the Year. – 7:08 PM

Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Boston’s Marcus Smart named NBA Defensive Player of the Year pic.twitter.com/OaWGJgZKD77:07 PM

Ian Begley @IanBegley
Marcus Smart is first guard since Gary Payton (1995-96 w/Sonics) to win DPOY. Here are voting totals: pic.twitter.com/SvcEJOgCGI7:07 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Marcus Smart named NBA Defensive Player of the Year.
Mikal Bridges finished 2nd, Rudy Gobert 3rd. #Suns7:06 PM

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Marcus Smart becomes the first guard to win Defensive Player of the Year since Gary Payton in 1996. Ja Morant, Trae Young and Devin Booker are all expected to earn All-NBA selections for the first time. More updates on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/hoopshyp…7:06 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Congrats to Marcus Smart. Perfect role player for a championship team. Does everything. – 7:06 PM

Zach Kram @zachkram
The last three guards to win Defensive Player of the Year:
Michael Jordan
Gary Payton
Marcus Smart – 7:06 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart has been named Defensive Player of the Year. That is who I voted for this season. Thought DPOY and COY were the toughest categories. – 7:06 PM

Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart has been named the Defensive Player of the Year, the NBA announced. pic.twitter.com/mnxXOtFBUU7:05 PM

Howard Beck @HowardBeck
Marcus Smart of the Celtics has won Defensive Player of the Year, per NBA. pic.twitter.com/frFyZ5Qr5a7:05 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
NBA announces that Marcus Smart was named the league’s Defensive Player of the Year. pic.twitter.com/SJPCPQaZVw7:05 PM

JD Shaw @JShawNBA
Celtics guard Marcus Smart has been named the 2021-22 NBA Defensive Player of the Year, the league just announced. – 7:05 PM

Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
Marcus Smart is your Defensive Player of the Year – 7:05 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Marcus Smart has won Defensive Player of the Year – 7:05 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
NBA announced Marcus Smart as the Defensive Player of the Year. Mikal Bridges was a finalist – 7:05 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart has won the 2021-22 NBA Defensive Player of the Year award. – 7:04 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Marcus Smart has won NBA Defensive Player of the Year – 7:04 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing
Marcus Smart has won the Defensive Player of the Year award. He’s the first guard to win it since Gary Payton in 1996. – 7:04 PM

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Celtics guard Marcus Smart wins NBA Defensive Player of the Year award. The first since Gary Payton in 1996 – 7:04 PM

Chris Miller @cmillsnbcs
FINALLY a guard won @NBA Defensive P.O.Y congrats Marcus Smart first point guard since Gary Payton. – 7:04 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Marcus Smart of the Boston Celtics has been named NBA Defensive Player of the Year. – 7:03 PM

Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Can’t stop thinking about that last defensive possession by the Celtics. Tatum’s buzzer beater will be the highlight but that stop was a thing of beauty. Marcus Smart set the tone by getting physical right away. Boston sent the double early. Tatum did some hand fighting with KD. pic.twitter.com/wStWZ5Ewtd10:37 AM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Maybe the people who say only guys who protect the rim should be in the Defensive Player of the Year conversation are right. They just forgot to include Marcus Smart as one of those guys.
This lesson in verticality is going to appear on a lot of coaching tapes moving forward. pic.twitter.com/cjh8cFJZqo10:19 AM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Marcus Smart got some good news about his chances for winning NBA Defensive Player of the Year on Sunday masslive.com/celtics/2022/0…8:27 PM

Gary Washburn: #Celtics Marcus Smart becomes the first G since Gary Payton to win the Defensive Player of the Year Award. -via Twitter @GwashburnGlobe / April 18, 2022

Jeff Zillgitt: Boston’s Marcus Smart (257 points) named NBA Defensive Player of the Year. Phoenix’s Mikal Bridges (202) second, Utah’s Rudy Gobert (136) third and Miami’s Bam Adebayo (128) fourth. -via Twitter @JeffZillgitt / April 18, 2022

Mark Haynes: Steve Kerr didn’t know Jordan Poole wasn’t a finalist for the MIP award. “JP, that’s shocking to me. I didn’t know that…They all are worthy candidates, but I think Jordan should be in there.” -via Twitter @markhaynesnba / April 18, 2022

