Marcus Smart after winning DPOY award: My IQ is extraordinary

Marcus Smart on how the switching scheme allowed him to be the defensive coordinator he always wanted to be: "My IQ is extraordinary, especially on that end."

Source: Twitter @JaredWeissNBA

Mark Murphy @Murf56

Marcus Smart on why he’s DPOY: ““My IQ is extraordinary, especially on that end. So for me, I’m able to see things that most people aren’t able to see on that end, see things coming. My instincts go into that as well. (My communication) makes (teammates’ jobs) a lot easier.” – 8:51 PM

Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop

Marcus Smart is just the second Celtic in history to win Defensive Player of the Year (Kevin Garnett, 2008).

If that strikes you as rather odd, understand that the NBA didn’t institute the award until 1982-83… 14 seasons after revolutionary defender @RealBillRussell retired. – 8:40 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Marcus Smart first guard to win Defensive Player of the Year since Gary Payton in 1996 nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/18/mar… – 8:21 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

My least favorite part of NBA Twitter will always be the notion that choosing one player over another is automatically disrespectful to the latter.

I think Rudy Gobert should’ve won DPOY. I also think Marcus Smart is great! I wish Twitter was better at processing both. – 8:01 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Marcus Smart was asked for his advice to young kids: “Just continue to go. Don’t ever let anybody tell you you can’t do it. Keep working at all times because you never know who’s watching and you never know who’s going to give you an opportunity.” – 8:01 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Marcus Smart on winning DPOY after years of criticism of his game: “Without those naysayers and what we call haters, I wouldn’t be able to go out there and do what I do…To them I say thank you, keep it up.” – 8:00 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Marcus Smart on the DPOY: “I found something that works for me. I found something I’m really good at. And I tried to master it the best I can.” – 7:59 PM

Michael C. Wright @mikecwright

“We watch Mikal as well. We love the way he goes out there & just shows it every night. It’s tough between me & him. It was a tough decision. It’s ironic & crazy how me & him, how 2 guards leading this race for guards ended up being 1 and 2.” — Marcus Smart on Mikal Bridges. – 7:58 PM

Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_

DPOY winner Marcus Smart: “I definitely think that Rob (Williams) will one day be in this position.” – 7:57 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Marcus Smart on how the switching scheme allowed him to be the defensive coordinator he always wanted to be: “My IQ is extraordinary, especially on that end.” – 7:56 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Marcus Smart on Rob Williams: “I do think one day he will be in this position.” – 7:56 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Marcus Smart, not lying: “My IQ is extraordinary, especially on that end.” – 7:55 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Marcus Smart has called himself a stretch-6 because of his unique impact: “That stretch-6, I mean that wholeheartedly.” – 7:54 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Marcus Smart: It’s understandable why it was a big man award. … We give our credit to the big man. … But us guards, we’re working. We’re the front line. And that’s how we feel. – 7:52 PM

Mikal Bridges @mikal_bridges

Congrats to Marcus Smart fr ! Happy they start realizing it aint easy guarding mfs on the island every night ! Very much deserved … I appreciate everybody that was rockin wit me lol we’ll be ok😭 its a blessing to even be apart of the convo – 7:51 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Marcus Smart: “Obviously I wish my mom was still here, but she’s still here in spirit looking down on me.”

“This definitely is something that means a lot. It really just shows that as long as you stay the course and just keep working, it will work out.” – 7:51 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Marcus Smart on winning DPOY: “It shows as long as you stay the course and keep working, things will work out.” – 7:51 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Marcus Smart on DPOY: “When I came out and I saw GP, things kind of clicked.”

“This is what I do. I’m a defender. That’s what I do. I defend.” – 7:49 PM

David Morrow @_DavidMorrow

Breaking: Marcus Smart wasn’t being considered for DPOY when the Celtics were bad.

Hell of a PR campaign the Celtics ran to be the best team in the NBA for the final couple months of the seasons and finish the season with the league’s best defense! PR team deserves a big raise! pic.twitter.com/8mYTMlnvzU – 7:43 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

So in the end, Bam Adebayo places fourth in voting for NBA‘s defensive award, with Marcus Smart with more than twice as many votes. pic.twitter.com/VHYtNEVTFI – 7:43 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Quite the 24 hours for Marcus Smart. – 7:42 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Marcus Smart wins Defensive Player of the Year. Mikal Bridges ( Phx) -2nd. Rudy Gobert-3rd. Giannis-6th. – 7:39 PM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

New story: Marcus Smart was named Defensive Player of the Year on Monday evening. Earlier in the day, Bam Adebayo blamed TV time – not his games missed – as the reason he didn’t receive more votes for the award es.pn/3jWvFSd – 7:35 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

I always laugh at these PR campaigns for awards from teams and agents, but Marcus Smart basically won DPOY with a PR campaign over the last month. Nobody was even discussing him before then. – 7:25 PM

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

Marcus Smart wins 2021-22 NBA Defensive Player of the Year award, becomes first guard to win since 1996

cbssports.com/nba/news/marcu… – 7:25 PM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

Rudy Gobert finished third in Defensive Player of the Year voting, and he wasn’t particularly close to Marcus Smart or Mikal Bridges.

#takenote | @KSLSports pic.twitter.com/g78XytmRPS – 7:23 PM

Mark Murphy @Murf56

It’s official – Marcus Smart is the first perimeter player since Gary Payton (1996) to win the NBA’S Defensive Player of the Year Award – 7:22 PM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

Quin Snyder on @Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart winning DPOY::

“He’s a terrific defender, not just in the things that he does physically on the court, but his tenacity, his leadership on the defensive end. He’s someone that our whole team, including Rudy really, really respects.” – 7:19 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Absolutely nobody in the league believes Marcus Smart is as good a defensive player as Rudy Gobert. That’s why Rudy is on a supermax and Smart is making $19m a year. – 7:19 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Marcus Smart has believed he should win Defensive Player of the Year for years. He and I spoke about why guards don’t get enough respect for the work they do defensively a few weeks ago.

Smart and Mikal Bridges finished first and second for the award.

espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 7:16 PM

Peter Edmiston @peteredmiston

Marcus Smart wins DPOY. Jaren Jackson Jr finishes 5th, garnering 10 first place votes. I’ll admit to being biased towards bigs winning DPOY, as I’ve talked about before, but Smart and Bridges are both amazing defensive players. No shade from me. Jaren fouls less, he’ll win it. pic.twitter.com/DyQihOgu0u – 7:13 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

‘Tis awards season: NBA just announced Marcus Smart of Boston is defensive player of the year. First guard to win it since Gary Payton in mid-1990s

Full disclosure: I had it Mikal Bridges, Smart, GIannis Antetokounmpo in what was tied with coach of the year for the hardest pick – 7:13 PM

Jorge Sierra @hoopshype

Do you agree with Marcus Smart being DPOY? – 7:12 PM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart has been named the Defensive Player of the Year. – 7:12 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Voting for #NBA Defensive Player of The Year:

Winner: Marcus Smart #Celtics

2nd: Mikal Bridges #Suns

3rd: Rudy Gobert #Jazz pic.twitter.com/CKeMl9asZ2 – 7:12 PM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Mikal Bridges would’ve been my vote for DPOY, but Marcus Smart is plenty deserving. – 7:10 PM

Chris Miller @cmillsnbcs

Marcus Smart just mentioned @Bradley Beal as one of the guys you have to get a good night sleep against when facing him. That’s respect ✊🏽 – 7:09 PM

Matt Williams @StatsWilliams

Marcus Smart is the first guard to win Defensive Player of the Year since Gary Payton in 1995-96.

He is the 2nd Celtics player to win the award, joining Kevin Garnett in 2007-08 (award began in 1982-83). – 7:08 PM

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

Marcus Smart, Gary Payton, Michael Jordan, Alvin Robertson and Michael Cooper, the only guards to win DPOY since its inception in 1983 – 7:08 PM

Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops

Marcus Smart: NBA Defensive Player of the Year. – 7:08 PM

Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt

Boston’s Marcus Smart (257 points) named NBA Defensive Player of the Year.

Phoenix’s Mikal Bridges (202) second, Utah’s Rudy Gobert (136) third and Miami’s Bam Adebayo (128) fourth. – 7:08 PM

Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria

Boston’s Marcus Smart named NBA Defensive Player of the Year pic.twitter.com/OaWGJgZKD7 – 7:07 PM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

Marcus Smart is first guard since Gary Payton (1995-96 w/Sonics) to win DPOY. Here are voting totals: pic.twitter.com/SvcEJOgCGI – 7:07 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Marcus Smart named NBA Defensive Player of the Year.

Mikal Bridges finished 2nd, Rudy Gobert 3rd. #Suns – 7:06 PM

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto

Marcus Smart becomes the first guard to win Defensive Player of the Year since Gary Payton in 1996. Ja Morant, Trae Young and Devin Booker are all expected to earn All-NBA selections for the first time. More updates on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/hoopshyp… – 7:06 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Congrats to Marcus Smart. Perfect role player for a championship team. Does everything. – 7:06 PM

Zach Kram @zachkram

The last three guards to win Defensive Player of the Year:

Michael Jordan

Gary Payton

Marcus Smart – 7:06 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart has been named Defensive Player of the Year. That is who I voted for this season. Thought DPOY and COY were the toughest categories. – 7:06 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

#Celtics Marcus Smart becomes the first G since Gary Payton to win the Defensive Player of the Year Award. – 7:05 PM

Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart has been named the Defensive Player of the Year, the NBA announced. pic.twitter.com/mnxXOtFBUU – 7:05 PM

Howard Beck @HowardBeck

Marcus Smart of the Celtics has won Defensive Player of the Year, per NBA. pic.twitter.com/frFyZ5Qr5a – 7:05 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

NBA announces that Marcus Smart was named the league’s Defensive Player of the Year. pic.twitter.com/SJPCPQaZVw – 7:05 PM

JD Shaw @JShawNBA

Celtics guard Marcus Smart has been named the 2021-22 NBA Defensive Player of the Year, the league just announced. – 7:05 PM

Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham

Marcus Smart is your Defensive Player of the Year – 7:05 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Marcus Smart has won Defensive Player of the Year – 7:05 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

NBA announced Marcus Smart as the Defensive Player of the Year. Mikal Bridges was a finalist – 7:05 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart has won the 2021-22 NBA Defensive Player of the Year award. – 7:04 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Marcus Smart has won NBA Defensive Player of the Year – 7:04 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Marcus Smart has won the Defensive Player of the Year award. He’s the first guard to win it since Gary Payton in 1996. – 7:04 PM

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

Celtics guard Marcus Smart wins NBA Defensive Player of the Year award. The first since Gary Payton in 1996 – 7:04 PM

Chris Miller @cmillsnbcs

FINALLY a guard won @NBA Defensive P.O.Y congrats Marcus Smart first point guard since Gary Payton. – 7:04 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Marcus Smart of the Boston Celtics has been named NBA Defensive Player of the Year. – 7:03 PM

Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov

Can’t stop thinking about that last defensive possession by the Celtics. Tatum’s buzzer beater will be the highlight but that stop was a thing of beauty. Marcus Smart set the tone by getting physical right away. Boston sent the double early. Tatum did some hand fighting with KD. pic.twitter.com/wStWZ5Ewtd – 10:37 AM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Maybe the people who say only guys who protect the rim should be in the Defensive Player of the Year conversation are right. They just forgot to include Marcus Smart as one of those guys.

This lesson in verticality is going to appear on a lot of coaching tapes moving forward. pic.twitter.com/cjh8cFJZqo – 10:19 AM

Brian Robb: Marcus Smart receiving DPOY award: “With this award, all that does is help show me there’s more to go and continue the path I’m on.” -via Twitter @BrianTRobb / April 18, 2022

Jay King: Marcus Smart said he thinks one day Robert Williams will be in his position as the recipient of the Defensive Player of the Year award. -via Twitter @ByJayKing / April 18, 2022

Connor Letourneau: Kerr said he thinks Draymond Green didn’t get more love in DPOY just because he didn’t play more games. “He was on course to win the award, for sure. The injury unfortunately derailed that.” -via Twitter @Con_Chron / April 18, 2022