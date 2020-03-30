Celtics G Marcus Smart says he's been cleared of coronavirus

The first wave of coronavirus cases in the sports world is beginning to ebb.

[ Coronavirus: How the sports world is responding to the pandemic ]

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart announced through Twitter on Sunday that he has been cleared of the coronavirus by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health as of Friday.

Corona Free as of two days ago. Cleared by Mass Dept of Health.

Thanks for everyone’s thoughts and prayers and I’m doing the same for everyone that’s been effected by this. Stay safe and stay together- apart!

Much love! — marcus smart (@smart_MS3) March 30, 2020

Smart is the fourth known player to recover from COVID-19 after contracting the virus. He joins Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz and Christian Wood of the Detroit Pistons as players to be cleared.

Smart tested positive for the virus on a test taken March 14. He was the only player on his team to contract COVID-19 and has since self-quarantined. He has been open about his diagnosis in the hopes it can bring attention to the seriousness of the coronavirus pandemic.

I was tested 5 days ago and the results came back tonight, which were positive. Ive been self quarantined since the test, thank goodness. COVID-19 must be taken w the highest of seriousness. I know it’s a #1 priority for our nations health experts, & we must get more testing ASAP pic.twitter.com/xkijb9wlKV — marcus smart (@smart_MS3) March 19, 2020

Gobert’s positive test precipitated the shutdown of the sports world earlier this month, but both he and his teammate were cleared of the virus in Utah. Similarly, Wood’s agent said that his client has fully recovered, 11 days after it had been reported he had the virus.

Among the other named NBA cases still out there are Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant and New York Knicks owner James Dolan. The Nets, Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets have all had additional players test positive, but their identities have not been disclosed.

Marcus Smart has been self-quarantined for two weeks. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

