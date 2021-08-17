Marcus Smart agrees to 4-year, $77 million extension with Celtics

Marcus Smart is sticking around in Boston.

The 27-year-old guard confirmed through his Instagram account on Monday that he has signed a four-year extension with the Boston Celtics, cementing his place as part of the team's young core going forward.

The terms of the contract — a fully guaranteed four-year, $77.1 million max contract with a trade kicker — were reported by The Athletic's Shams Charania and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The deal is on top of the $13.8 million salary he is set to make for the 2021-22 season.

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart has agreed to a four-year, $77.1 million max contract extension with the franchise, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The fully guaranteed deal through 2025-26 includes a trade kicker. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 16, 2021

ESPN Sources: Boston Celtics G Marcus Smart has agreed to a four-year, $77M extension. New deal starts in 2022-‘23 with no player option and secures him at $90M-plus through 2025-‘26. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 16, 2021

Smart, the Celtics' longest-tenured play, was due to hit unrestricted free agency after next season. Instead, he will continue playing alongside Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown for the foreseeable future. He has long been a fan favorite in Boston for his effort and defense, but his numbers have recently progressed to the point that a $19 million annual salary is a no-brainer for Boston.

In the 2020-21 season, Smart averaged career highs in points (13.1) and assists per game (5.7) as well 3.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game. He has shot 34.8 percent from 3-point range over the last three years and was an NBA All-Defense first-teamer each of the two years before 2021.

