Marcus Semien's RBI single gives the Rangers a 6-5 walk-off win over the Mariners

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Marcus Semien's line single into the left field corner scored Leody Taveras as the Texas Rangers rallied from a five-run deficit in a 6-5, walk-off win over the Seattle Mariners on Sunday.

Taveras had tied the score at 5-all with a solo homer in the seventh inning and finished with three hits — all from the sixth inning onward.

The Mariners built a 5-0 lead on Dylan Moore’s RBI single in the second inning, Cal Raleigh’s solo home run in the third and a three-run sixth that included Victor Robles singling in two runs, stealing second base and scoring when a pickoff attempt led to two Texas errors.

The Rangers countered by cutting the deficit to one run in the sixth on an RBI single by Josh Smith and a three-run homer by Wyatt Langford off starter Bryan Woo.

The Mariners are two games out of the last AL wild-card spot with six games remaining. Seattle closes out the season with three games at Houston and hosting the Oakland Athletcs.

The defending World Series champion Rangers, who were eliminated from postseason contention on Friday, improved to 7-61 when trailing after six innings.

Raleigh hit his career-best 31st home run. Andres Munoz (3-7) took the loss.

Texas starter Andrew Heaney allowed four earned runs on seven hits with four strikeouts and a walk in 5 2/3 innings. Kirby Yates (7-2) worked an inning of relief and earned the victory.

SCHERZER'S FUTURE

Three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer, placed on the injured list on Saturday with a hamstring strain, said he would like to return to the Texas Rangers after his contract expires next week.

“But I also know when you’re a free agent, you know, I’ve been in free agency two other times in my career. I get how this goes,” the 40-year-old Scherzer said.

Scherzer made 17 regular-season starts for the Rangers over a season and a half and pitched twice in last year’s ALCS and once in the World Series.

UP NEXT

Mariners RHP Bryce Miller (11-8, 3.06 ERA) will open a three-game series at Houston on Monday against Astros RHP Hunter Brown (11-8, 3.57 ERA).

Rangers RHP Nathan Eovaldi (11-8, 3.96) will face Oakland RHP Mitch Spence (8-9, 4.30) on Tuesday in the opener of the Athletics’ final home series before they relocate to Sacramento next season with plans to move to Las Vegas in 2028.

