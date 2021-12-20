Marcus Satterfield breaks down South Carolina’s ‘elite’ and rare QB class

South Carolina offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield couldn’t help but crack a smile as he talked about the three massive additions USC made to its 2022 quarterbacks room in the past week.

“To get one elite quarterback, that’s pretty cool,” Satterfield said Monday. “To get two, that’s really cool. To get three, that’s unreal. It’s unreal, all three of them.”

After starting sophomore Luke Doty, senior transfer Jason Brown and assistant-turned-quarterback Zeb Noland under center this year, Satterfield and the Gamecocks suddenly have a group of quarterbacks with exciting potential. The Gamecocks revamped their 2022 quarterbacks room with three massive additions: Oklahoma transfer Spencer Rattler and four-star high school signees Braden Davis and Tanner Bailey.

Bailey is the newest signal-caller to join the room, signing on with the Gamecocks over the weekend after decommitting from Oregon. The No. 218 recruit in the country, Bailey is a 6-foot-1, 195-pound four-star recruit from Gordo, Alabama. Davis was the first Gamecock recruit to sign on early signing day, while Rattler officially signed with the Gamecocks the night before, stunning the college football world.

Satterfield broke down all three quarterbacks on Monday.

Spencer Rattler

“I think just the fact that we’re an NFL pro-style system, he’s gonna be able to come and get acclimated to that, and when his time comes, whether it be one year or two years, he’ll be ready to roll when it gets to that (NFL) rookie minicamp. I think that was huge, very appealing for him.

“But he looks to me like he’s gonna look a lot like Baker Mayfield and I told him I’m sorry — I’m not really trying to just compare him to Oklahoma guys. But he’s an athletic guy that gets under center. Sometimes it’s the explosiveness he’ll show from center with his play pass and his keeper game. I think he’ll be able to do some really nice things, he’s got great ball skills, which for a quarterback is just how he handles the ball with hand offs and things of that nature. I think his creativity is going to improve.”

Braden Davis

“He has an unbelievable ceiling. He’s still got ways to go, which is scary, because he’s really, really, really talented. I mean, you’re the Delaware Player of the Year. He’s 6-4, 6-5. This time next year, he’s gonna be 215 to 220 pounds and people will go, ‘Where did this guy come from?’ He’s got a really, really nice arm. He’s very accurate. He processes well. He’s as very smart kid. He’s an engineer-type kid, so he’s got a big brain on him, he’s got great work ethic. And he’s just confident, and I’m really excited to get him here in January, let him get started the offense, he can run all the zone-read stuff and have the elegance of a drop-back passer.”

Tanner Bailey

“Tanner, who we added on late in the class, he’s so fired up. But we were recruiting really, really hard at the beginning. And he went to Oregon because he had some ties with that coaching staff. And I think we’re really excited. He’s really excited to get back. He needs to be playing in the SEC. And he’s an SEC kid, his grandparents are SEC guys. “