Marcus Rashford unhurt after car crash on way home from Manchester United training ground

Manchester United and England forward Marcus Rashford walked away unhurt from a crash while driving home, Sky News understands.

Rashford arrived back in Manchester following United's 1-0 win away at Burnley on Saturday night and was on his way home after arriving at Carrington, the club's training base.

No ambulance was required after Rashford was involved in a collision with another vehicle.

According to The Sun newspaper, Rashford had just left Carrington in his £700,000 Rolls Royce when the collision happened.

Pictures and footage posted online in the aftermath of the incident showed the damage suffered by his Rolls Royce.

Rashford posted on Instagram on Sunday to say he is "alright" and "thanks for the messages", while celebrating the win over Burnley.

"3 points on the road! I'm alright guys thanks for the messages," he wrote.