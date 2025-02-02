Marcus Rashford undergoing medical ahead of Aston Villa loan move

Marcus Rashford is having a medical at Aston Villa as he prepares to leave Manchester United on loan with a view to a potential permanent exit, the PA news agency understands.

The 27-year-old forward’s future has dominated headlines throughout the transfer window having admitted he was “ready for a new challenge” after being dropped for the Manchester derby.

Rashford has not played since the Europa League trip to Viktoria Plzen on December 12 and head coach Ruben Amorim this week said he “has to change” to have a future at Old Trafford.

Unai Emery is set to add to his Villa squad (Nick Potts/PA)

That appearance in the Czech Republic could prove his 426th and final match for United as he prepares to move to Villa in a loan deal that includes an option to make the move permanent.

PA understands Rashford is undergoing a medical ahead of the move, with Villa understood to be paying a loan fee and covering the majority of Rashford’s £300,000-plus weekly salary.

The option to make the move permanent is reported to be £40million.

Rashford is not the only player having a medical at Villa, with Marco Asensio undergoing checks before joining on loan from Unai Emery’s former club Paris St Germain.

Marco Asensio could also head to Villa Park (Nick Potts/PA)

Chelsea’s Joao Felix and Axel Disasi have been of interest but Villa appear to have been priced out. They are looking to bring in a defender on deadline day.

United unveiled new signings Patrick Dorgu and Ayden Heaven, signed from Lecce and Arsenal respectively, before kick-off against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Tyrell Malacia could follow Rashford and Antony in making an exit before Monday’s deadline, when Bayern Munich forward Mathys Tel and Chelsea striker Christopher Nkunku are options under consideration.