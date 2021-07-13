Marcus Rashford ruled out until October in blow to Manchester United

Photograph: Frank Augstein/Reuters

Manchester United have been dealt a significant blow with Marcus Rashford deciding he needs surgery on a shoulder injury.

The striker, who has endured racist abuse after his missed penalty in England’s Euro 2020 final defeat to Italy on Sunday, may not be available for United until the end of October.

Related: Marcus Rashford sorry for penalty but says ‘I will never apologise for who I am’

Rashford, 23, was hampered by the shoulder muscle tear last season and was picked in the Euro squad despite not being 100% fit. He underwent a scan on Tuesday and a decision was taken that surgery was the only option. However, it is understood the operation will not take place for a couple of weeks. It is likely he will be out of action for 12 weeks but has an outside chance of returning for United’s Premier League match against Liverpool at Old Trafford on 23 October.

The news is a further blow to Rashford who has endured a difficult 48 hours since the Euro 2020 final defeat. He, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka were targeted for racial abuse online after they missed penalties in the shootout defeat. Rashford’s mural in Withington, Manchester, was also vandalised but has since been covered in messages of support by the community.

On Monday, Rashford issued a statement saying sorry for his miss but said he “will never apologise for who I am”. He added: “I’ve had a difficult season, I think that’s been clear for everyone to see and I probably went into that final with a lack of confidence.”

Sancho, meanwhile, is close to sealing his £73m move from Borussia Dortmund to United after completing his medical.