Marcus Rashford puts Wales to sword as England top World Cup group

Simon Peach, PA Chief Football Writer, Al Rayyan
·5 min read

Marcus Rashford’s brilliant brace helped England reach the knockout phase as group winners and brought Wales’ first World Cup appearance since 1958 to an end.

Welsh hopes of progressing were hanging by a thread heading into a Group B finale in which Gareth Southgate’s men only needed to avoid a four-goal loss to progress to the last 16.

The 104th meeting of the old foes was the first to be played at a World Cup and England comprehensively won Tuesday’s clash 3-0 in the desert as Phil Foden scored either side of Rashford’s fine goals.

The reward is a last-16 meeting with Senegal on Sunday, by which point Robert Page’s side will have long since left Qatar after their first appearance on the world stage in 64 years ended in frustration.

Wales’ draw with the United States and heart-breaking late loss to Iran meant they faced an uphill battle against their neighbours, who controlled a lifeless first half without creating too many clear-cut chances.

Chesney Hawkes’ surprising half-time appearance was the most entertaining moment of the evening until the 50th minute, when Rashford stepped up to score a stupendous free-kick.

But it was not to be his one and only goal in Al Rayyan.

Foden turned home a fine Harry Kane cross within two minutes of the opener, before Rashford ended a mazy run by finishing through back-up goalkeeper Danny Ward’s legs.

Marcus Rashford gets a hug from manager Gareth Southgate
Marcus Rashford gets a hug from manager Gareth Southgate (Adam Davy/PA).

The 25-year-old, making his first England start since June 2021, left to a standing ovation when he was substituted late on.

There was a great atmosphere ahead of kick-off at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, where rousing renditions of the national anthems were followed by both teams taking the knee before kick-off.

England were quickest out of the blocks and would have gone ahead inside 10 minutes had it not been for Ward’s quick thinking.

Kane’s smart, defence-splitting ball put Rashford through, only for the goalkeeper – in for suspended Wayne Hennessey – to smother the attempt having dashed off his line.

Foden drove wide and Rashford saw a fizzing drive headed away by Neco Williams as England toiled in their attempts to prise open a tight Welsh defence.

Wales’ Neco Williams was forced off with a suspected concussion
Wales’ Neco Williams was forced off with a suspected concussion (Mike Egerton/PA).

Nevertheless, English supporters confidently chanted “you’re going home in the morning” before a break in play as Williams was left with a suspected concussion.

The delay in taking the full-back off after blocking Rashford’s shot is sure to be scrutinised in the coming days.

Connor Roberts came into a defence that was nearly undone by a superb free-flowing move soon after, only for Foden to lash off target at the end of it.

Joe Allen blazed well off target too as Wales had their first attempt deep in stoppage time.

The half-time performance of popstar Hawkes was as surprising as the news that Brennan Johnson was replacing Wales captain Gareth Bale at the break.

Marcus Rashford (far left) opens the scoring with a fine free-kick
Marcus Rashford (far left) opens the scoring with a fine free-kick (Adam Davy/PA).

But Page and Wales quickly saw hopes of a first win against England since 1984 extinguished.

Joe Rodon was adjudged to have fouled Foden and Rashford took the resulting free-kick from 24 yards, unleashing a sensational effort that beat Ward and found the back of the net in the 50th minute.

Within two minutes England were celebrating again.

Rashford pressed Ben Davies on the right flank and the ball ricocheted forward to Kane, who sent a low driven cross to the far post where Foden coolly passed home.

Wales attempted to reduce the deficit. Jordan Pickford was panicked by a curling Daniel James effort and produced a fine reaction save to prevent Harry Maguire deflecting a Kieffer Moore shot home.

Phil Foden celebrates England's second goal
Phil Foden celebrates England’s second goal (Nick Potts/PA).

Southgate rung the changes with the game seemingly over, allowing Kane to get a breather, Kyle Walker to come off after his first start since October and Kalvin Phillips to get some minutes under his belt.

Wales defender Davies limped off and Aaron Ramsey joined James on a booking after a poor challenge on Jordan Henderson as the match looked set to peter out.

Rashford had other ideas.

The forward ran behind, showing good footwork and composure before sending a fierce strike through Ward’s legs for England’s 100th goal at World Cup finals tournaments.

The Wales goalkeeper soon denied the 25-year-old his hat-trick, before thwarting Jude Bellingham and watching Foden hook the rebound wide under pressure.

Allen became the next Welsh player to limp off and “that’s why you’re going home” greeted a wayward Moore shot.

England fans chanted Southgate’s name just days after boos greeted the final whistle against the United States and John Stones went close in stoppage-time to adding gloss to an emphatic win.

Latest Stories

  • Alexandar Georgiev makes 41 saves, Avalanche beat Stars 4-1

    DENVER (AP) — Alexandar Georgiev made 41 saves, Nathan MacKinnon and Josh Manson scored first-period goals and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Dallas Stars 4-1 on Saturday night. Andrew Cogliano and Dryden Hunt also scored for the Avalanche, and Manson added an assist. Colorado was called for five minor penalties in the second period, but was able to kill off four of them. Joe Pavelski got the lone power-play goal for Dallas, which outshot Colorado 42-36. “It was a lot of shots but I feel like w

  • Brown scores 36, Tatum-less Celtics outlast Wizards 130-121

    BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 36 points and the Boston Celtics held off the Washington Wizards 130-121 on Sunday. Malcolm Brogdon added 17 points and Derrick White finished with 15 for the Celtics, who have won three straight and 12 of their last 13. It is also Boston’s second win this season over Washington, which has lost its last three. Celtics star Jayson Tatum missed his first game this season with a sprained left ankle. But his absence didn’t slow down the offense, as Boston jumped out

  • Rams' McVay takes accidental helmet to jaw on sideline

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Sean McVay took a frightening shot to the jaw from the helmet of Roger Carter as the Rams tight end checked into Sunday's game against the Chiefs, leaving the Los Angeles coach wiggling it to make sure it was still working properly. Carter sent McVay's headset spinning when he ploughed through him on his way to the field in the first quarter. Rams trainers examined McVay briefly, but he never left the sideline. Things couldn't get much worse for him at this point. The Ram

  • LaFleur says Rodgers 'feeling better,' but status uncertain

    Aaron Rodgers wants to keep playing through his growing list of injuries as long as the struggling Green Bay Packers still have a mathematical chance of reaching the playoffs. The Packers’ postseason hopes remain alive, if only in the technical sense, after a 40-33 loss at Philadelphia on Sunday dropped their record to 4-8. Rodgers, already playing with a broken right thumb, left with injured ribs in the second half. “I know he’s feeling better today,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Monday. “I

  • Poor run defense threatens to stall Seahawks' playoff push

    SEATTLE (AP) — During a four-game win streak that vaulted them to the top of the NFC West, the Seattle Seahawks appeared to have fixed their problems stopping the run. Perhaps those games were just a mirage and nothing was truly repaired. Seattle’s defense was run over again on Sunday, giving up a franchise-record 283 yards rushing in a 40-34 overtime loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Seattle was already having problems slowing down Josh Jacobs before he sprinted nearly untouched 86 yards for the g

  • Mitchell, Mobley lead Cavaliers to 102-94 win over Pistons

    DETROIT (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 32 points, Evan Mobley added 20 and the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied late to beat the Detroit Pistons 102-94 on Sunday. Cleveland trailed for much of the game, but outscored the Pistons 29-16 in the fourth quarter. Darius Garland added 16 points for Cleveland, which has won five of six. Marvin Bagley III had 19 points for the Pistons, who were missing starters Bojan Bogdanovic (ankle), Jaden Ivey (knee), Isaiah Stewart (foot) and Cade Cunningham (shin). The

  • Kingsbury's seat heating up after Cards' loss to Chargers

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Leading by a touchdown late in the fourth quarter, the Arizona Cardinals needed an extended possession to run time off the clock. It lasted 31 seconds, plenty of time for the Los Angeles Chargers to not just tie the game, but win it with a 2-point conversion. Now the clock may be ticking on coach Kliff Kingsbury's time in the desert. Giving Los Angeles ample time after their blink-and-miss-it possession, the Cardinals lost 25-24 on Sunday when the Chargers scored on a touc

  • Kamara's fumbles lead to Saints 1st shutout loss in 21 years

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Alvin Kamara took a handoff on the fourth play of the game and had it punched out of his grasp for a lost fumble. With Kamara fighting for the end zone as New Orleans tried to mount a comeback in the fourth quarter, he lost the ball again. On a day when the Saints offense struggled against San Francisco's stout defense, it sure didn't help that one of its best players kept giving the ball away. Kamara lost two fumbles, Wil Lutz missed a field goal and New Orleans had i

  • Hughes has hat trick, Devils beat Caps for Ruff's 800th win

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jack Hughes had his first career NHL hat trick, Vitek Vanececk made 38 saves against his former team and the New Jersey Devils beat the Washington Capitals 5-1 on Saturday for coach Lindy Ruff’s 800th victory. Ruff became the fifth NHL coach to reach the mark. The former Buffalo player won 571 games with the Sabres from 1997-2011. He had 165 wins in five seasons with Dallas and has 64 in two-plus seasons with New Jersey. The Atlantic Division-leading Devils have won two in a

  • 17 most interesting NHL stats through first quarter of the season

    Here are some of the coolest stats of the NHL season thus far.

  • Canada through to Davis Cup semifinals with 2-1 win over Germany

    MÁLAGA, Spain — Denis Shapovalov overcame a loss in the opening singles match and teamed with Vasek Pospisil in a deciding doubles victory as Canada advanced to the semifinals of the Davis Cup with a 2-1 win over Germany on Thursday. Shapovalov, of Richmond Hill, Ont., and Pospisil, of Vernon, B.C., looked out of their depth in the first set against doubles specialists Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz before turning the tables and posting a 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 win. Shapovalov iced the tie when his return

  • Brissett faces pal Brady in possible last start for Browns

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Jacoby Brissett began his NFL career as one of Tom Brady's backups — and his shadow. As a rookie in 2016, Brissett spent one season with the New England Patriots and followed Brady everywhere he went, hoping to learn as much as he could from the best quarterback of all time. “I was one of those guys that kind of tried to be a sponge,” Brissett said. On Sunday, Brissett gets to show Brady what he absorbed. His 11-game stint as Cleveland's No. 1 quarterback coming to an end with D

  • 'Humble in our expectations': Ottawa soccer fans take World Cup loss in stride

    Brunch, beer and Canadian cheer — that was the scene Sunday morning at pubs and watch parties across Ottawa as soccer fans tried unsuccessfully to spur the national men's team to World Cup victory. At the Rideau Sports Centre, fans flooded in to watch the Canadian men take on Croatia in their second game of the group stage. Front-and-centre, however, was Vice Skračić, Croatia's ambassador to Canada. And when Alphonso Davies scored Canada's first ever World Cup goal just 67 seconds into the first

  • History repeating on Canadian men's downhill ski team

    LAKE LOUISE, Alta. — Canadians climbing the men's downhill racing ladder as a group and challenging European domination is a familiar script. Canada is coming off a season in which three men reached the World Cup podium for the first time in their careers, and James Crawford earned an Olympic medal. The team's culture has parallels with the recent "Canadian Cowboys" era, as well as last century's "Crazy Canucks", in that fierce internal competition drives their performance, and breakthrough resu

  • Will O.G. Anunoby's offensive punch continue once Pascal Siakam returns?

    Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss O.G. Anunoby's reps as a lead scoring option and if it will continue once the Raptors get Scottie Barnes and Pascal Siakam back. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Will Nick Nurse play starters heavy minutes once the Raptors are healthy?

    Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss the Raptors' rotation and how minutes will be distributed once the team is fully healthy. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Anunoby, VanVleet combine for 52 points in Toronto Raptors' victory over Dallas

    TORONTO — O.G. Anunoby scored eight of the Toronto Raptors' final dozen points on Saturday, all but single-handedly wrestling the win out of the Mavericks' clutches. "He wanted 'em to go in so bad, he started willing those ones in," coach Nick Nurse said of Anunoby's late baskets. Anunoby finished with 26 points and nine rebounds — and played great defence on Luka Doncic — while Fred VanVleet bounced back from an illness to score 26 points, and the depleted Raptors beat Dallas 105-100 on Saturda

  • Isaiah Likely out for Ravens, DeSean Jackson elevated

    OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens elevated receiver DeSean Jackson from the practice squad and ruled tight end Isaiah Likely out for Sunday's game at Jacksonville. The Ravens also elevated linebacker Julian Stanford from the practice squad and signed defensive back Daryl Worley to the active roster from the practice squad. Baltimore put cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis on injured reserve with a hip issue. Likely was limited in practice Friday because of an ankle injury. Jackson has play

  • Early deficits, lots of throws add up to wins for Chargers

    Most teams lose when attempting 40 or more passes in a game that doesn't go to overtime. And teams that face double-digit deficits in the first half don't usually overcome them. Then there are Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers rallied from a 10-point, second-quarter deficit to beat the Arizona Cardinals 25-24 on Sunday and remain in contention for an AFC playoff spot at 6-5. They were able to win thanks to Herbert, who completed 35 of 47 passes for 274 yards, three touchd

  • Is O.G. Anunoby more likely to win DPOY or MIP?

    Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby has a case for Defensive Player of the Year and Most Improved Player in the early stages of the season, Imman Adan and Katie Heindl analyze which has a better chance to come to fruition. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.