Marcus Rashford to publish ‘inspirational guide’ You Can Do It

England footballer’s follow-up to bestselling debut You Are a Champion is aimed at children aged between 10 and 14





Marcus Rashford is writing a follow-up to his bestselling debut You Are a Champion, in which the England footballer will explore “how to celebrate and champion difference”.

Rashford’s first book, published last May and co-written by Carl Anka, was the bestselling children’s non-fiction title of last year, selling over 220,000 copies in the UK, according to its publisher. His and Anka’s follow-up, which will be called You Can Do It: How to Find Your Team and Make a Difference, will be published in July, Macmillan Children’s Books said today.

Rashford said that before he and Anka put together the idea for You Can Do It, they spent time with children who had read You Are a Champion, “understanding what they took away from the book and what tools we could still equip them with, so they are best prepared for adult life”.

“The insight sessions were brilliant and I’m proud of the outcome, focusing on how we can best champion one another, and view difference as a positive rather than a means to discriminate,” Rashford said. “This is about how you can use your voice to support others.”

Described as an “inspirational guide” for children aged between 10 and 14, You Can Do It will see the footballer “encourage readers to use their voice to champion causes they care about”, and give advice about the importance of teamwork, how “even the smallest changes can have the biggest impact”, and how to “use your voice to make a meaningful change for the better”.

Anka said he “leapt” at the chance to collaborate with Rashford again. “We want to build on some of the ideas and principles developed in the first book and hopefully create something to help young people foster their communities and go out and shape the world,” said Anka.

Rashford’s first novel, the middle grade fiction book The Breakfast Club Adventures, is out in May, co-written with Alex Falase-Koya and illustrated by Marta Kissi.