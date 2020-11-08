Marcus Rashford ‘proud’ after Government U-turn sees £170 million extra funding for free school meals at Christmas

Marcus Rashford said he is ‘proud’ after the Government announced extra funding for free school meals

Marcus Rashford has welcomed the Government’s decision to provide free school meals to disadvantaged children during the Christmas holidays.

The England footballer’s campaign for the Government to extend its free school meals support during the holidays was met with overwhelming support from charities, individuals and local authorities across the country.

MPs last month controversially voted down a motion by Labour that would see the Government feed more than 1.4 million children during school breaks until Easter next year.

The striker’s petition for pupils in disadvantaged families to have their meals paid for during the holidays went on to attract more than one million signatures – mass backing which piled pressure on Downing Street to commit to more support.

Rashford revealed on Saturday evening that Boris Johnson had personally phoned him after he played in his team’s Premier League clash against Everton, to alert him to the decision to lay on £170 million of extra funding for the measure.

The Manchester United star said he was “so proud” of those who had united behind his campaign and that he was “overwhelmed by the outpouring of empathy and understanding”. He promised his supporters to “fight for the rest of my life” to end child hunger in the UK".

“Following the game today, I had a good conversation with the Prime Minister to better understand the proposed plan, and I very much welcome the steps that have been taken to combat child food poverty in the UK," said Rashford in a statement on Twitter.

“There is still so much more to do, and my immediate concern is the approximate 1.7 million children who miss out on free school meals, holiday provision and Healthy Start vouchers because their family income isn’t quite low enough, but the intent the Government have shown today is nothing but positive and they should be recognised for that.

“The steps made today will improve the lives of near 1.7 million children in the UK over the next 12 months, and that can only be celebrated.”

The money will pay for the Covid Winter Grant Scheme to support families over the season while the Holiday Activities and Food programme will be extended to cover the Easter, summer and Christmas breaks in 2021, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) announced.

As part of the package, Healthy Start payments, which help expectant mothers and those with young children on low incomes and in receipt of benefits to buy fresh fruit and vegetables, are set to rise from £3.10 to £4.25 a week from April 2021.

Making the announcement, Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey said: “We want to make sure vulnerable people feel cared for throughout this difficult time and, above all, no one should go hungry or be unable to pay their bills this winter.”

Labour’s shadow education secretary Kate Green accused the Government of “incompetence and intransigence” in waiting until after the autumn half-term to make the announcement, and said ministers had “created needless and avoidable hardship for families across the country”.

The DWP confirmed the £170 million worth of winter grants would be administered by councils in England rather than schools.

